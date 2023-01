Sizzling (Trap 2) - 18.26 Nottingham

After tasting success in A3 company during the summer, SIZZLING (T2) had a pretty lengthy spell off the track. A third-place finish a fortnight ago was a fair effort considering she encountered trouble early and expected to be back at peak fitness now, Sizzling has it in her to win at this A4 level at 18.26.

Lindrick Sirius (Trap 4) - 18.59 Nottingham

Having graded on at A6 level, LINDRICK SIRIUS (T4) made his second start a successful one in taking fashion last month. Things haven't gone quite to plan in three subsequent starts in A5 class but the 18.59 contest looks devoid of early pace, so Lindrick Sirius could easily make the bend with a bit to spare. If that is the case, this unexposed greyhound will be a tough nut to crack.

Little Ozark (Trap 1) - 19.51 Nottingham

LITTLE OZARK (T1) has his share of issues out of the boxes but he clearly possesses more than his share of talent and he made up an awful lot of ground when runner-up in A3 company a fortnight ago. That was a career-best effort on our figures and of he's in that mood again, he's fancied to run down the opposition in the 19.51 race.