Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Noble bet at Sunderland

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sunderland on Wednesday.

"Boasting a good strike rate for a grader, her latest effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field and she can make another bold bid..."

Kanturk Leg (Trap 5) - 19.09 Sunderland

KANTURK LEG (Trap 5, 19.09) recently returned to action post season, impressing with her early pace in landing back-to-back sprint contests prior to a solid effort in this grade of D3 last time, her best effort yet on the clock. Boasting a good strike rate for a grader, her latest effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field and she can make another bold bid.

Pennylane Noble (Trap 1) - 20.46 Sunderland

Our next selection comes at 20.46, an A4 contest over the standard 450-metre trip and having recently met with a downgrade, PENNYLANE NOBLE (Trap 1) could well be ready to take advantage. Paul Miller's bitch has met with trouble-in-running of late but has been far from disgraced on the clock and if getting a clear run on the rails, is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's opposition.

Glamorous Vicky (Trap 4) - 21.01 Sunderland

We step up in class for our final selection at 21.01 and on the back of solid exploits in top-grade company, GLAMOROUS VICKY (Trap 4) is fancied to resume winning ways. Consistently dipping under the 5-second barrier on the sectional clock, the May 19' whelp was no match for Matts Mink 7 days ago but faces nothing of that caliber here and if getting loose early, should prove tough to peg back.

