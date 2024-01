Petite Alfie (Trap 3) - 18.14 Nottingham

Having shed the maiden tag on his penultimate start PETITE ALFIE (Trap 3, 18.14) had little go right on his most recent outing, early crowding putting paid to his chance on the back of a two-grade uplift. Quickly afforded some mercy from the handicapper, he lines up in a race undoubtedly lacking depth and, with his form reading well, a clear run on this occasion should see the son of Malachi play a lead role this evening.

Droopys Pamela (Trap 4) - 18.38 Romford

Romford play host to a quality all open-race card this evening and we're hopeful youngster DROOPYS PAMELA (Trap 4) can continue the good work when she lines up at 18.38. A mere July 22' whelp, she's progressing all the time and looked well worth her place at this higher level when cutting an A2 contest down to size latest, breaking swiftly and always having matters in hand. With another swift break from the boxes she rates a big player once more.

Lush (Trap 6) - 20.09 Romford

We remain at the Essex track for the second Semi Final of the Coral Silver Maiden and having returned to action with a bang in the heats seven days ago, LUSH (Trap 6, 20.09) looks to hold sound claims once more. Mastering an in-form sort on that occasion, she dipped under the 24-second barrier in the process on that occasion and fancied to get a clear run operating as the sole wide seed, she can book her place in next week's decider.