Droopys Rarest (Trap 6) - 18.26 Newcastle

We head to the North East for our first selection at 18.26 with Angela Harrison's DROOPYS RAREST (Trap 6) fancied to deservedly resume winning ways on the back of a string of consistent efforts. Very wide running has often been his downfall but he's essentially done the majority of his racing in stronger company and with a sound chance of leading out wide, he can maintain the gallop and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers off the final bend.

Sandwood Coco (Trap 2) - 21.01 Sheffield

SANDWOOD COCO (Trap 2, 21.01) is still in the relative infancy of her career and, despite lacking consistency at the boxes as a rule to date, she impressed as she came from mid-division to double her Sheffield tally seven days ago. Escaping a grade rise for that success, she had a pair of next-time-out winners behind that day and, in a race that doesn't look any tougher in our book, all looks set fair for another big run.

Waikiki Dream (Trap 2) - 21.31 Sheffield

Our final selection at Sheffield comes in a competitive A3 affair at 21.31 and on the back of a bright start following her switch to Owlerton, WAIKIKI DREAM (Trap 2) is fancied to turn handy behind the trailblazers drawn wider and strike from the three-quarter point. A winner in this grade three starts back, the daughter of Crash has run at least as well in defeat since despite meeting with trouble and with all-round pace to call upon, we're hopeful of another very big run.