Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Dream bet at Monmore

Tee Cess Puma (Trap 3) - 14.07 Monmore

Monmore's 14.07 rates a good quality A2 affair on paper and TEE CESS PUMA (Trap 3) who has made a bright start following his return to the West Midlands venue could well be up to continuing the good work. A strong-running, tenacious performer he can be expected to be up with the pace from lid rise this afternoon and with sound claims on expected final time, he can come out on top again.

Bit View Gabie (Trap 4) - 15.58 Monmore

Our second selection comes at 15.58, an A7 contest over the standard 480-metre trip with youngster BIT VIEW GABIE (Trap 4) fancied to regain the winning thread. A back-to-back winner in lower grade earlier this year, she's proved consistent in A6 of late, running on well to finish second eight days ago. Today's contest is her easiest assignment for a while, and she can bide her time early doors and come home best of all for success.

Perals Dream (Trap 4) - 16.38 Monmore

PERALS DREAM (Trap 4, 16.38) boasts plenty of experience for a June 20' whelp, gaining a second career success in January and filling the runners-up spot on three of her last five starts. Well backed, the daughter of Droopys Buick wasn't seen to anything like best effect on her most recent outing, meeting multiple trouble spots and only going down by two and a half lengths. That was arguably a stronger affair than today's and with a clear run, we're hopeful she can prove too strong for today's rivals.