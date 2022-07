Flyers Sheba (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland

FLYERS SHEBA (Trap 6, 19.26) tends to find Sunderland's 450m trip at the limit of her stamina but the January 20' whelp already boasts 3 wins from 11 starts in the North East. Reeled in only by another on the downgrade latest, she should escape any scrimmaging on the inside and with sound claims on the clock, she could well prove tough to peg back.

Coolerthanyou (Trap 2) - 19.41 Sunderland

Basement grade action at 19.41 and with her latest run easily excused, youngster COOLERTHANYOU (Trap 2) looks to hold sound claims having received some relief from the grader. Having twice gone close previously, this is undoubtedly her easiest assignment for a while and it would come as a disappointment were the December 20' whelp not able to play a lead role.

Mongys Diamond (Trap 2) - 20.46 Sunderland

MONGYS DIAMOND (Trap 2, 20.46) doesn't boast the best strike rate at Sunderland, that attributed to slow starts, thus often encountering trouble-in-running. However, the daughter of Skywalker Puma is a consistent sort, highlighting as much as she finished off strongly to again fill the runners-up spot 6 days ago. Holding sound claims on expected final time, a pace burn up out wide will play to her strengths and with racing room down the back straight, she can come home strongest of all to deservedly resume winning ways.