Dapper Dalia (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sunderland

A winner in A1 company at her peak in December, DAPPER DALIA (T6) was off the track for the entirety of spring. The grader gave her every chance upon her return though, and she got it right at the third time of asking in A5 company last month. Dapper Dalia was just a fair third last time but she clearly retains scope at this level and as the sole wide-seed a clear run in the 18.36 contest looks assured.

Murdaniel Blake (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sunderland

MURDANIEL BLAKE (T2) is firmly into the veteran stage of his career and as you'd expect for one with his profile (often misses the break) he wins only in turn these days. That said, the 19.09 A6 at Sunderland looks a pretty weak race of its type and with plenty of pace on the outside, Murdaniel Blake should get a run to the first bend before hopefully picking up the ide runners close home.

Mallogs Stormzy (Trap 4) - 19.58 Sunderland

It's always a slight risk backing a dog having its first graded run at a new track, but MALLOGS STORMZY (T4) has had a fair amount of exposure in Open company in his career and his early trials at Sunderland read pretty well. He starts off in A1 class but a case can certainly be made for him in the 19.58 affair.