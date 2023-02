KERRYLANE PEPPA (Trap 5) - 18:58 Romford

KERRYLANE PEPPA (Trap 5) stands out in the 18:58 contest. A multiple winner at Yarmouth, she's been shaping up well at Romford, going close in an A8 in October. She put in a pleasing trial back from two months off last week and could have her rivals submitting from an early stage with a quick start.

FALSE MOVE (Trap 3) - 19:56 Romford

FALSE MOVE (Trap 3) will be hard to beat in the maiden open at 19:56. It didn't take False Move long to win an A1, coming clear impressively a fortnight ago, and an early bump did for him back in an open just four days later. There is more to come from him.

SUPA NOVA (Trap 6) - 20:38 Romford

SUPA NOVA (Trap 6) can power home again in the 20:38 race. He's got better and better with racing and overcame trouble to land a second win in three runs at Romford last week.