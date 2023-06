ROMEO COMMAND (Trap 2) looks one of the leading home players and can remain unbeaten in the competition with victory in the 18:50. He remains with just one defeat for Patrick Janssens and has thrived at Towcester.

UNDULATION (Trap 2) can advance in the 19:48 heat. The classy Irish bitch lost little caste in defeat behind 2022 hero Romeo Magico last week despite the odds-on reversal and her impressive victory here before that is still fresh in the memory.

ROMEO MAGICO (Trap 2) will be hard to beat again in the 20:26. The 2022 Champion has had to overcome adversary to win in the last two weeks, motoring home once he was in the clear last time. He won't give up his crown easily.