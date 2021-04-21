To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thriving Lily Red Jade can win again

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Newcastle on Wednesday.

"...and in her present groove is fancied to complete the four-timer..."

Timeform on Lily Red Jade

Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 5) - 19.09 Newcastle

One who has looked a most exciting prospect in his qualifying trials is COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 5, 19.09) and he's expected to pass his first test with flying colours. A very well related individual, his exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field, and he can assume control by the first bend and come out on top on his way to better things.

Denmark (Trap 2) - 20:27 Newcastle

The Arena Racing Company Standard Trophy takes place at 20.27 and DENMARK (Trap 2) is fancied to resume winning ways. Just touched off over C&D on his penultimate start, he had little go right at Perry Barr on his most recent outing 2 weeks ago. A finalist in the British Breeders Stakes in March, this rates a manageable assignment and he can boss the rails and hold off the challengers at the business end.

Lilly Red Jade (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

LILLY RED JADE (Trap 5, 20.46) has took her form to a new level of late, bolting up in A2 company and repeating the feat in back-to-back A1 events more recently. The daughter of Droopys Cain certainly hasn't been over-faced for the switch back to open company and in her present groove is fancied to complete the four-timer.

Recommended bets

Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 5) - 19.09 Newcastle
Denmark (Trap 2) - 20:27 Newcastle
Lilly Red Jade (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

Newcastle 21st Apr (OR 290m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 7.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Optic Jimmy
2. Sonic Jay Jay
3. Ballymac Fortune
4. Graigues Wagon
5. Coolavanny Galiv
6. Gartcloss Pamer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 21st Apr (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Final Mad
2. Denmark
3. Hopes Doggy
4. Paradise Prince
5. Kilmainham Gent
6. Droopys Back Up
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 21st Apr (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 April, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jemmas Cain
2. Odell Kiki
3. Marlfield Penny
4. Greenwell Aria
5. Lilly Red Jade
6. Bracklyn Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles