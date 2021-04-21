Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thriving Lily Red Jade can win again

Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 5) - 19.09 Newcastle

One who has looked a most exciting prospect in his qualifying trials is COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 5, 19.09) and he's expected to pass his first test with flying colours. A very well related individual, his exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field, and he can assume control by the first bend and come out on top on his way to better things.



Denmark (Trap 2) - 20:27 Newcastle

The Arena Racing Company Standard Trophy takes place at 20.27 and DENMARK (Trap 2) is fancied to resume winning ways. Just touched off over C&D on his penultimate start, he had little go right at Perry Barr on his most recent outing 2 weeks ago. A finalist in the British Breeders Stakes in March, this rates a manageable assignment and he can boss the rails and hold off the challengers at the business end.

Lilly Red Jade (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

LILLY RED JADE (Trap 5, 20.46) has took her form to a new level of late, bolting up in A2 company and repeating the feat in back-to-back A1 events more recently. The daughter of Droopys Cain certainly hasn't been over-faced for the switch back to open company and in her present groove is fancied to complete the four-timer.

