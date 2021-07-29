To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Three tips for Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets on Thursday

Timeform provide selections from Hove, Sheffield and Towcester on Thursday.

Fabulous Amalfi (Trap 3) - 13:09 Towcester

A dual winner in A5 at the start of last month, Fabulous Amalfi (T3) has a mixed record since, going close on her penultimate start before putting in a lesser effort last time. However, early pace is her game and she may well be able to seize the lead in an A5 lacking depth. We're hopeful a repeat of her 30.39 two starts back will be enough to land the spoils.

Yukon Joe (Trap 4) - 13:44 Sheffield

Yukon Joe (T4) is in the infancy of his career and, following a short spell on the sidelines, found marginal improvement to make all in this grade of A8 six days ago. An early-pace sort, he rates the likely leader in a race lacking depth and, with further progress a distinct possibility, he's expected to prove tough to peg back.

Adachi Snoopdogg (Trap 1) - 19:36 Hove

Adachi Snoopdogg (T1) arrives on a losing run of seven following his switch to Hove, with inconsistency at the boxes proving to be his Achilles' heel. However, there is no doubt he has plenty of pace and assured stamina for the 500-metre trip, going down by only a length and a quarter when third last time. Capable of going even quicker than he did then, his task is to emerge unscathed around the opening couple of bends. If able to open-up fully on the fence he can come home fastest of all and get off the mark.

