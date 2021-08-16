To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Three tips for Monday

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Nottingham

Timeform highlight the best bets at Nottingham on Monday evening.

Sonny (Trap 1) - 18:59 Nottingham

Jill Llewellin's Sonny (T1) has been in tremendous form in recent weeks and bolted up in similar company on his penultimate start. His draw on the rails looks a handy one and, with sound claims on expected final time, we're hopeful he's on the coat-tails of the pace-setters early doors and announces his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Coolavanny Aunty (Trap 2) - 20:36 Nottingham

Angela Harrison's Coolavanny Aunty (T2) lost little in defeat when collared late on in the Angel of the North final last month, finding only the formidable Jaguar Macie too good on the day. Her subsequent C&D trial was slick, not only on final time but also the sectional, and a repeat should see her tough to beat.

Locked Down (Trap 1) - 20:52 Nottingham

Improving youngster Locked Down (T1) continued the theme of gradual progress when landing a C&D open contest, coming from mid-division to get on top off the final bend. That should not to prove his limit and he can land heat 5 of the Arc Puppy Classic in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper.

Nottingham 16th Aug (OR 500m)

Monday 16 August, 8.52pm

1. Locked Down
2. Easy Warrior
3. Sharky Jezabelle
4. Baggios Champ
5. Clerihan Axle
6. Ridgedale Blake
