Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Thinking Cap the smart choice at Sheffield

Monday 12 October, 3.09pm
|1. Camp Jen
|2. Mightbeastar
|3. Act Like Jaxx
|4. Aldworth Spinner
|5. Rhoden Lilly
|6. Swift Inas
ALDWORTH SPINNER (Trap 4) - 15.09 Sheffield
ALDWORTH SPINNER arrives a maiden on the back of four career starts on UK soil to date, yet he went with plenty of zest before his stamina seemingly ran dry over 660 metres latest. Today's return to the standard four-bend trip is undoubtedly his easiest assignment to date and, granted a clear run around bends one and two, Lisa Stephenson's charge is expected to be seen in a much better light.
GATELODGE KYOTO (Trap 6) - 16:04 Sheffield
GATELODGE KYOTO arrives on a losing run of seven, yet it's worth noting his last success came at a higher level, and with a solid record to call upon in the class of A7, he may well be ready to strike again. Beaten in a fast time for the grade two weeks ago, his lead ability claims out wide look obvious outside a serial slow breaker and we're hopeful he can soon be making the best of his way home.
THINKING CAP (Trap 6) - 17.03 Sheffield
THINKING CAP holds no secrets from the grader given he's a June 17 whelp but proved he still has plenty to offer when scoring in this grade of A7 two starts back. Far from disgraced in what rated a stronger affair next time, he looks to hold sound claims of turning handy out wide and is fancied to make a bold bid out wide to add to his tally.
