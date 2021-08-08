To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The sun can shine at Swindon

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Swindon and Central Park on Sunday...

"...he’s fancied to bounce back in a weaker-looking race for the grade..."

Timeform on Sunshine Warrior

Sunshine Warrior (Trap 5) - 19.09 Swindon

The best bet on Swindon's card arrives in the A4 at 19.09, with SUNSHINE WARRIOR (T5) the clear pick on our ratings. A winner in this grade last month, Sunshine Warrior performed with credit on his next two outings. Last week's run was a shade disappointing but he's fancied to bounce back in a weaker-looking race for the grade.

Wakiki Bonnie (Trap 1) - 19.36 Central Park

There's plenty of pace on WAKIKI BONNIE's (T1) outside in the 19.36 at Central Park, but she certainly doesn't have to lead up early and crucially gets the downgrade from A2 to A3 this evening. A strong stayer over the standard 480m trip and well berthed back in the red jacket, Wakiki Bonnie is fancied to run these down.

Ballyregan Raven (Trap 4) - 20.17 Central Park

The 20.17 contest is a good-quality A1 affair featuring a trio of pups on the up. That said they will have to go some to compete with BALLYREGAN RAVEN (T4) given he has an Open with at the track to his name upon his transfer from Ireland. Smart at the boxes when getting it right, Ballyregan Raven may well be away and gone.

Sunshine Warrior (Trap 5) - 19.09 Swindon
Wakiki Bonnie (Trap 1) - 19.36 Central Park
Ballyregan Raven (Trap 4) - 20.17 Central Park

Swindon 8th Aug (A4 476m)

Sunday 8 August, 7.09pm

1. Terrys Choice
2. Sunday At Agusta
3. Shelly Lane
4. Magee
5. Sunshine Warrior
6. Broadland Bear
Central Park 8th Aug (A3 480m)

Sunday 8 August, 7.36pm

1. Waikiki Bonnie
2. View Grace
3. Princess Lilah
5. Kereight Sam
6. Sailor Lad
Central Park 8th Aug (A1 480m)

Sunday 8 August, 8.17pm

2. Borna Haka
3. Borna Rum
4. Ballyregan Raven
5. Feora Star
6. Frostys Ten
