Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The Other Romeo can gain a deserved victory at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Central Park on Friday evening.

"It will be disappointing if he can't belatedly get his head back in front..."

Timeform on The Other Romeo

ANOTHER MATT (Trap 6, 18:48 Central Park) looks one of the bankers of the evening in the stripes in the 18:48 contest. He's been back in good form in A6s, resuming winning ways last week before a fine run in a strong heat for the level on Tuesday. This is easier and he'll be a worthy favourite.

BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 6, 19:44 Central Park) shouldn't blow a good chance in the 19:44 hurdle. She got a clear run out wide when easily seeing off the re-opposing Burgess Timmy last week and will be hard to beat with a repeat performance.

THE OTHER ROMEO (Trap 6, 21:02 Central Park) deserves a change of luck and could get it in the 21:02 stayers' race. A sequence of five seconds and a third might set alarm bells ringing but Paul Donovan's charge has largely been chasing home improvers and sets the standard in tonight's field. It will be disappointing if he can't belatedly get his head back in front.

Recommended bets

ANOTHER MATT (Trap 6) - 18:48 Central Park
BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 6) - 19:44 Central Park
THE OTHER ROMEO (Trap 6) - 21:02 Central Park

CPark 26th Mar (A6 480m)

Friday 26 March, 6.48pm

1. Hilight Bella
2. Fairy Doll
3. Yorkshire Queen
4. Princess Lilah
5. Horseleap Dealer
6. Another Matt
CPark 26th Mar (H2 480m)

Friday 26 March, 7.44pm

1. Burgess Timmy
2. Teddybear Bluey
3. Aero Abis
4. Sues Best Yet
5. Bacchus
6. Barnora Bubbles
CPark 26th Mar (S1 642m)

Friday 26 March, 9.02pm

1. Rylane Clever
2. Tuckeys Magic
3. Aghaburren Charm
4. Mays Eva
5. Burgess Villa
6. The Other Romeo
