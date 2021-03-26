Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The Other Romeo can gain a deserved victory at Central Park

ANOTHER MATT (Trap 6, 18:48 Central Park) looks one of the bankers of the evening in the stripes in the 18:48 contest. He's been back in good form in A6s, resuming winning ways last week before a fine run in a strong heat for the level on Tuesday. This is easier and he'll be a worthy favourite.

BARNORA BUBBLES (Trap 6, 19:44 Central Park) shouldn't blow a good chance in the 19:44 hurdle. She got a clear run out wide when easily seeing off the re-opposing Burgess Timmy last week and will be hard to beat with a repeat performance.

THE OTHER ROMEO (Trap 6, 21:02 Central Park) deserves a change of luck and could get it in the 21:02 stayers' race. A sequence of five seconds and a third might set alarm bells ringing but Paul Donovan's charge has largely been chasing home improvers and sets the standard in tonight's field. It will be disappointing if he can't belatedly get his head back in front.

