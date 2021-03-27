To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The drinks are on Wreckin Bar

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening.

"He can collect again this evening..."

Timeform on Yahoo Daniel

AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) - 19:41 Sheffield

AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) looks a solid bet in the 19:41 race. She continued her good run of form when second to a thriving one at the start of the month and then shone in a 660m trial a week later. She could be home and hosed coming into the straight tonight.

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) looks the one they all have to beat in the 20:46 contest. A consistently smart trapper, he wasn't beaten far despite meeting with early trouble last time, while the promising runner-up on that occasion won well in this grade on Tuesday. He can collect again this evening.

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) can open her account in the 21:01 A7. There is a good chance we've yet to see the best of the Barrie Draper-trained bitch and her latest time, when third and not seen to best effect, reads well in this company.

Recommended bets

AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) - 19:41 Sheffield
YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield
WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

