Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The drinks are on Wreckin Bar

Sheff 27th Mar (A6 500m)
Saturday 27 March, 7.41pm
|1. Airmount Pet
|2. Pieomy
|3. Slippy Jessica
|4. Sizzling Belle
|5. Blakes Flamingo
|6. Fiftyshadesofcon
Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening.
"He can collect again this evening..."
Timeform on Yahoo Daniel
AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) - 19:41 Sheffield
AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) looks a solid bet in the 19:41 race. She continued her good run of form when second to a thriving one at the start of the month and then shone in a 660m trial a week later. She could be home and hosed coming into the straight tonight.
YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield
YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) looks the one they all have to beat in the 20:46 contest. A consistently smart trapper, he wasn't beaten far despite meeting with early trouble last time, while the promising runner-up on that occasion won well in this grade on Tuesday. He can collect again this evening.
WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield
WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) can open her account in the 21:01 A7. There is a good chance we've yet to see the best of the Barrie Draper-trained bitch and her latest time, when third and not seen to best effect, reads well in this company.
Saturday 27 March, 8.46pm
|1. Yahoo Daniel
|2. Difficult Day
|3. Slaneyside Xpres
|4. Spoken For
|5. Farloe Atlas
|6. Leevalley Jayden
Saturday 27 March, 9.01pm
|1. Alton Strike
|2. Ballyboss Tom
|3. Livz Vision
|4. Black Doody
|5. Wreckin Bar
|6. Geelo Deano