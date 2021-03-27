Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: The drinks are on Wreckin Bar

AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) - 19:41 Sheffield

AIRMOUNT PET (Trap 1) looks a solid bet in the 19:41 race. She continued her good run of form when second to a thriving one at the start of the month and then shone in a 660m trial a week later. She could be home and hosed coming into the straight tonight.

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield

YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1) looks the one they all have to beat in the 20:46 contest. A consistently smart trapper, he wasn't beaten far despite meeting with early trouble last time, while the promising runner-up on that occasion won well in this grade on Tuesday. He can collect again this evening.

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

WRECKIN BAR (Trap 5) can open her account in the 21:01 A7. There is a good chance we've yet to see the best of the Barrie Draper-trained bitch and her latest time, when third and not seen to best effect, reads well in this company.

