Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tewmax Esther the one to be on at Sheffield

Monday 11 January, 2.04pm
|1. Roedhelm Rafiki
|2. Babs Blackbird
|3. Wilbrook Club
|4. Camp Anna
|5. Geelo Tootsie
|6. Harton Bea
Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday...
"...fancied to work herself in to a good position by halfway and let her strong running style come into play..."
Timeform on Tewmax Esther
HARTON BEA (Trap 6) - 14.04 Sheffield
Sheffield's afternoon fixture kicks off with a basement grade A8 contest and whilst recent form figures don't set the pulse racing, HARTON BEA may well be up to regaining the winning thread for Barrie Draper. Never a threat for gold on her most recent start nine days ago, she was noted doing good late work, and in a race lacking depth, she may well get handy on the run up and come home in front.
FIFTYSHADESOFCON (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield
Despite finishing fifth on debut in A8 class in November, FIFTYSHADESOFCON did shape with some promise, closing in from the third bend before receiving a bump which knocked the son of Kinloch Brae out of contention. Absent from competitive action since, a recent 280-metre trial was solid enough in the context of today's contest, and with sound claims of leading out wide and potential for a good deal better as a July 2019 whelp, we're hopeful he is seen in a much better light from the stripes this afternoon.
TEWMAX ESTHER (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield
TEWMAX ESTHER is still very much in the infancy of her career and was really getting the hang of things when registering facile back-to-back handicap victories in November/December. Withdrawn lame thereafter, she blew away the cobwebs with a perfectly respectable 30.10 for the 500-metre trip latest. Today's A7 is a race essentially lacking in similarly progressive types and John Walton's bitch is fancied to work herself in to a good position by halfway and let her strong running style come into play from the ¾ point.
