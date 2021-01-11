To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tewmax Esther the one to be on at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday...

"...fancied to work herself in to a good position by halfway and let her strong running style come into play..."

Timeform on Tewmax Esther

HARTON BEA (Trap 6) - 14.04 Sheffield

Sheffield's afternoon fixture kicks off with a basement grade A8 contest and whilst recent form figures don't set the pulse racing, HARTON BEA may well be up to regaining the winning thread for Barrie Draper. Never a threat for gold on her most recent start nine days ago, she was noted doing good late work, and in a race lacking depth, she may well get handy on the run up and come home in front.

FIFTYSHADESOFCON (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield

Despite finishing fifth on debut in A8 class in November, FIFTYSHADESOFCON did shape with some promise, closing in from the third bend before receiving a bump which knocked the son of Kinloch Brae out of contention. Absent from competitive action since, a recent 280-metre trial was solid enough in the context of today's contest, and with sound claims of leading out wide and potential for a good deal better as a July 2019 whelp, we're hopeful he is seen in a much better light from the stripes this afternoon.

TEWMAX ESTHER (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield

TEWMAX ESTHER is still very much in the infancy of her career and was really getting the hang of things when registering facile back-to-back handicap victories in November/December. Withdrawn lame thereafter, she blew away the cobwebs with a perfectly respectable 30.10 for the 500-metre trip latest. Today's A7 is a race essentially lacking in similarly progressive types and John Walton's bitch is fancied to work herself in to a good position by halfway and let her strong running style come into play from the ¾ point.

Recommended bets

HARTON BEA (Trap 6) - 14.04 Sheffield
FIFTYSHADESOFCON (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield
TEWMAX ESTHER (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 11th Jan (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 2.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Roedhelm Rafiki
2. Babs Blackbird
3. Wilbrook Club
4. Camp Anna
5. Geelo Tootsie
6. Harton Bea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 11th Jan (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 3.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Blackrock Aurora
2. Cluasa Suasa
3. Swift Electrical
4. Stepaside Elsa
5. Drumdoit Missy
6. Fiftyshadesofcon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 11th Jan (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 11 January, 3.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tewmax Esther
2. Minnies Orsk
3. Slaneyside Cahil
4. Million Jimmy
5. Glowing Rainbow
6. Dooneen Glory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

