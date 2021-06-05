Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tenpin can enhance his Derby claims at Towcester

NATIVE MAESTRO (Trap 1) has gone into plenty of notebooks and can qualify for round two in the 19:54 contest. A multiple winner in Ireland, he had a pleasing solo round Towcester before a taking win a fortnight ago where he never saw another rival in the red jacket. He could go far.

HILIGHT ARKLE (Trap 4) can go well in the 20:14 event. The Hove dog hasn't seen much action but has a good strike rate and has taken well to the track, beating Thursday's impressive heat winner Newinn Session last month.

TENPIN (Trap 1) looks one of the strongest British contenders in the competition and can progress with victory in the 21:09 race. The Monmore Winter Derby semi-finalist recorded another couple of wins last month and has pleased in trials back at this venue subsequently. He should be too smart for Warzone Tom.

