Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tenpin can enhance his Derby claims at Towcester

Saturday 5 June, 7.54pm
|1. Native Maestro
|2. Ballymac Wisdom
|3. Kilara Lion
|4. Sayyousayme
|5. Optic Symphony
|6. Unlock Unlock
Timeform pick out the best bets from the Derby heats at Towcester on Saturday.
"...looks one of the strongest British contenders in the competition..."
Timeform on Tenpin
NATIVE MAESTRO (Trap 1) has gone into plenty of notebooks and can qualify for round two in the 19:54 contest. A multiple winner in Ireland, he had a pleasing solo round Towcester before a taking win a fortnight ago where he never saw another rival in the red jacket. He could go far.
HILIGHT ARKLE (Trap 4) can go well in the 20:14 event. The Hove dog hasn't seen much action but has a good strike rate and has taken well to the track, beating Thursday's impressive heat winner Newinn Session last month.
TENPIN (Trap 1) looks one of the strongest British contenders in the competition and can progress with victory in the 21:09 race. The Monmore Winter Derby semi-finalist recorded another couple of wins last month and has pleased in trials back at this venue subsequently. He should be too smart for Warzone Tom.
Saturday 5 June, 8.14pm
|1. Boylesportsbingo
|2. Knight Tornado
|3. Tranwel Stallion
|4. Hilight Arkle
|5. Pilgrim Hill
|6. Jaguar Fury
Saturday 5 June, 9.09pm
|1. Tenpin
|2. Amazing Wink
|3. Maximum Security
|4. Warzone Tom
|5. Adeles Duke
|6. Burgess Vivato