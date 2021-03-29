To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Teddys Mate can mount a serious challenge at Nottingham

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform identify the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...he has the capability to make up in to a solid A1 performer with regular racing..."

Timeform on Teddys Mate

MRS HOPEFUL (Trap 4, 16:23 Sheffield) arrives winless since her debut success in January, yet the majority of her efforts since have been interrupted by trouble-in-running, including latest when a fast finishing fourth in a race that is working out well. Her style of racing suggests the switch to a handicap is a plus, not least with the chance to open-up without early crowding and from what looks a good make-up, she may be ready to regain the winning thread.

RHODENCOPENHAGEN (Trap 5, 16:43 Sheffield) landed back-to-back basement grade contests around the turn of the year and in truth, has continued the good work in defeat in this higher grade since, going close on two of his last three starts. Today's contest is his easiest for a while and with a clear run, Harry Grimshaw's charge can emerge victorious.

An impressive winner in A2 grade in January, TEDDYS MATE (Trap 4, 19:16 Nottingham) has been lightly raced since, filling the runners-up spot on each of his two starts in recent weeks. On balance, he has the capability to make up in to a solid A1 performer with regular racing and he can bide his time behind the pace-setters and land this A2 affair.

Recommended bets

MRS HOPEFUL (Trap 4) - 16:23 Sheffield
RHODENCOPENHAGEN (Trap 5) - 16:43 Sheffield
TEDDYS MATE (Trap 4) - 19:16 Nottingham

Sheff 29th Mar (HC 500m)

Monday 29 March, 4.23pm

Market rules

1. Swift Electrical
2. Stepaside Elsa
3. Tewmax Elsie
4. Mrs Hopeful
5. Our Bobby Cash
6. Final Salt
Sheff 29th Mar (D3 280m)

Monday 29 March, 4.43pm

Market rules

1. Manontherun
2. Easy Bambi
3. Melo
4. Badger Blue
5. Rhodencopenhagen
6. Rhoden Lilly
Nott 29th Mar (A2 500m)

Monday 29 March, 7.16pm

Market rules

1. Laois Hope
2. Little Champ
3. Salacres Tingle
4. Teddys Mate
5. Swift Lockjaw
6. Geneva Tee Jay
