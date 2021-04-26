Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Teddy can pick up gold

Lostrigg Ollie (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

LOSTRIGG OLLIE (Trap 1. 14.19) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a September 19' whelp and continued the theme of race-by-race progress when making all in A8 company 9 days ago. Barrie Draper's charge promises to do better still moving forward as he strengthens up and he's fancied to boss the rails and make it 2 wins from 3 career starts.

Goldsmith Teddy (Trap 4) - 19:16 Nottingham

GOLDSMITH TEDDY (Trap 4) lines up in Nottingham's 19.16 on a losing run of seven but there have been definite signs he's ready to regain the winning thread of late, not least when runner-up in A3 company 7 days ago. Moderate breaks often prove his Achilles' Heel but the ease down to A4 class is an obvious plus and all looks set fair for a big run.

Salacresfranklin (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham

SALACRESFRANKLIN (Trap 2, 20.06) is established as a reliable mid-card grader at Nottingham, landing back-to-back 500-metre contests during March. A mixed bag has followed but her latest runner-up effort behind one with the bit firmly between its teeth highlighted she's one to be interested in again and in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper, she can take her record in this class to 4 from 12.





