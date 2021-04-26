To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Teddy can pick up gold

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...he’s fancied to boss the rails and make it 2 wins from 3 career starts..."

Timeform on Lostrigg Ollie

Lostrigg Ollie (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

LOSTRIGG OLLIE (Trap 1. 14.19) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a September 19' whelp and continued the theme of race-by-race progress when making all in A8 company 9 days ago. Barrie Draper's charge promises to do better still moving forward as he strengthens up and he's fancied to boss the rails and make it 2 wins from 3 career starts.

Goldsmith Teddy (Trap 4) - 19:16 Nottingham

GOLDSMITH TEDDY (Trap 4) lines up in Nottingham's 19.16 on a losing run of seven but there have been definite signs he's ready to regain the winning thread of late, not least when runner-up in A3 company 7 days ago. Moderate breaks often prove his Achilles' Heel but the ease down to A4 class is an obvious plus and all looks set fair for a big run.

Salacresfranklin (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham

SALACRESFRANKLIN (Trap 2, 20.06) is established as a reliable mid-card grader at Nottingham, landing back-to-back 500-metre contests during March. A mixed bag has followed but her latest runner-up effort behind one with the bit firmly between its teeth highlighted she's one to be interested in again and in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper, she can take her record in this class to 4 from 12.



Recommended bets

Lostrigg Ollie (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield
Goldsmith Teddy (Trap 4) - 19:16 Nottingham
Salacresfranklin (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham

Sheffield 26th Apr (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 2.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lostrigg Ollie
2. Benjies Best
3. Thornfield Sasa
4. Longacres Lily
5. Tamla Diva
6. Glowing Rainbow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 26th Apr (A4 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 7.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Shes A Mariner
2. Triangle Gema
3. Tickity Tia
4. Goldsmith Teddy
5. Geelo Stokes
6. Nidderdale Snipe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 26th Apr (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 26 April, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Haydeezhawk
2. Salacresfranklin
3. Stouke Leon
4. Blues Brother
5. Jet Black
6. Frosties Alex
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles