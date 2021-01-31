Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Take A Chance can take top honours

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Swindon and Central Park on Sunday...

"...he can turn handy on the rails and prove too strong from the three-quarter point..."

Timeform on Distant Sailor

Distant Sailor (Trap 1) - 19.26 Swindon

Distant Sailor (Trap 1, 19.26) is a highly-reliable operator at Swindon, resuming winning ways in open company at the start of the month. Not at his best over 6 bends at Perry Barr last time, he was always playing catch up following a moderate break. The return to the 476-metre trip/home-soil rates an obvious plus and he can turn handy on the rails and prove too strong from the three-quarter point.

Sporting Dynasty (Trap 4) - 19:56 Central Park

There's some cracking racing again at Central Park and Sporting Dynasty (Trap 4, 19.56) is fancied to make a bold bid to land another D1 contest. Versatile trap-wise, his recent exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can trap smartly and put up a strong challenge to Bellagors Magic (Trap 2).

Take A Chance (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park

The final race comes at 21.28, a top-grade affair and Take A Chance (Trap 5) may well be up to building on last week's hard fought victory. A reliable A1 operator, it's feasible to think he can build on his latest effort with much better times on the clock already on his C.V. A fast trapper on his day, he's not reliant on an early lead and if emerging unscathed around bends 1 and 2, he's fancied to come out on top.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

