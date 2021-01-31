Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Take A Chance can take top honours

Distant Sailor (Trap 1) - 19.26 Swindon

Distant Sailor (Trap 1, 19.26) is a highly-reliable operator at Swindon, resuming winning ways in open company at the start of the month. Not at his best over 6 bends at Perry Barr last time, he was always playing catch up following a moderate break. The return to the 476-metre trip/home-soil rates an obvious plus and he can turn handy on the rails and prove too strong from the three-quarter point.

Sporting Dynasty (Trap 4) - 19:56 Central Park

There's some cracking racing again at Central Park and Sporting Dynasty (Trap 4, 19.56) is fancied to make a bold bid to land another D1 contest. Versatile trap-wise, his recent exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can trap smartly and put up a strong challenge to Bellagors Magic (Trap 2).

Take A Chance (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park

The final race comes at 21.28, a top-grade affair and Take A Chance (Trap 5) may well be up to building on last week's hard fought victory. A reliable A1 operator, it's feasible to think he can build on his latest effort with much better times on the clock already on his C.V. A fast trapper on his day, he's not reliant on an early lead and if emerging unscathed around bends 1 and 2, he's fancied to come out on top.

