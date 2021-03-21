Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Sunset looks good value

Adachi Diego (Trap 2) - 18.19 Swindon

The first of three selections at Swindon arrives in the opener at 18.19, with ADACHI DIEGO (T2) a fascinating runner. His career has been rather stop-start so far, missing a large chunk of the autumn/winter. Last week's return to action wasn't devoid of promise and on old form he's very well-in tackling A5 company, so in the hope he builds on that effort, he ought to be a major player.

Swift Sunset (Trap 2) - 19.41 Swindon

The maiden staying Open at 19.41 provides bet number two, with SWIFT SUNSET (T2) fancied to open her account over six bends. A strong stayer over the standard 476 trip here, it was no real surprise she immediately displayed improved form upon her switch to further, recording a brace of runner-up effort last month. Hove-runner Antigua Bullet is a pretty formidable opponent, but has been priced up accordingly and at the prices, the local runner looks very good value.

Riverside Coral (Trap 4) - 19.58 Swindon

RIVERSIDE CORAL (T4) has clocked up more races than all of her opponents combined in the 19.58 contest, but she still retains plenty of enthusiasm, following up a win in this A6 grade with a short-head defeat last week. Given her profile, she's often overlooked in the betting in favour of an unexposed type, but she's clearly in very good nick and is more than capable of adding to her tally in this class.

