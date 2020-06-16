Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Rafa set for a big run at Newcastle

Newc 16th Jun (A2 480m)
Tuesday 16 June, 6.34pm
|1. Dettori Day
|2. Sizing Diamond
|3. Supa Hot
|4. Lemon Noah
|5. Colliery Billy
|6. Drumcrow Connie
Timeform select the best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday...
"... mixed it with the best as a pup, and has been impressing in recent trials."
Timeform on Droopys Carat
SWIFT RAFA (Trap 6) - 18:54 Newcastle
SWIFT RAFA makes plenty of appeal in this A3 race. He's returned in top form since racing resumed, winning a similar event in good style before keeping on for third after early trouble on Thursday. He's scored twice in the stripes before and looks set for a big run.
CROOKS FABIO (Trap 4) - 20:37 Newcastle
CROOKS FABIO landed a gamble in the four jacket last week, following on from an encouraging reappearance, and remains better than an A2 dog. He has plenty going for him here and all looks set fair for a bold showing.
DROOPYS CARAT (Trap 4) - 21:17 Newcastle
DROOPYS CARAT should be capable of mainge his class tell in the card's feature race. Angela Harrison's charge, who is two from four at Newcastle, mixed it with the best as a pup, and has been impressing in recent trials.
