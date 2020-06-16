To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Rafa set for a big run at Newcastle

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform select the best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday...

"... mixed it with the best as a pup, and has been impressing in recent trials."

Timeform on Droopys Carat

SWIFT RAFA (Trap 6) - 18:54 Newcastle

SWIFT RAFA makes plenty of appeal in this A3 race. He's returned in top form since racing resumed, winning a similar event in good style before keeping on for third after early trouble on Thursday. He's scored twice in the stripes before and looks set for a big run.

CROOKS FABIO (Trap 4) - 20:37 Newcastle

CROOKS FABIO landed a gamble in the four jacket last week, following on from an encouraging reappearance, and remains better than an A2 dog. He has plenty going for him here and all looks set fair for a bold showing.

DROOPYS CARAT (Trap 4) - 21:17 Newcastle

DROOPYS CARAT should be capable of mainge his class tell in the card's feature race. Angela Harrison's charge, who is two from four at Newcastle, mixed it with the best as a pup, and has been impressing in recent trials.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 16th Jun (A2 480m)

Tuesday 16 June, 6.34pm

1. Dettori Day
2. Sizing Diamond
3. Supa Hot
4. Lemon Noah
5. Colliery Billy
6. Drumcrow Connie
Newc 16th Jun (A2 480m)

Tuesday 16 June, 8.37pm

1. Swift Sensible
2. Kylevan Brae
3. Supa Cool
4. Crooks Fabio
5. Fane Enya
6. Droopys Boost
Newc 16th Jun (A1 480m)

Tuesday 16 June, 9.17pm

1. Coolavanny Bani
2. Crooks Samson
3. Glitter Gee
4. Droopys Carat
5. Lemon Ronald
6. Calzaghe Edward
Timeform,

