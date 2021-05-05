Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Onyx worth another chance

Yarmouth 5th May (A3 462m)Show Hide
Wednesday 5 May, 7.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Rosker Flash
|2. Fahrenheit Balor
|3. Airport Storm
|4. Swift Onyx
|5. Olwinn Birk
|6. Swift Doubtful
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the three best bets at Yarmouth on Wednesday.
"He can get back on the up with more luck..."
Timeform on Swift Onyx
SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 19:16 Yarmouth
SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) is worth another chance in the 19:16 contest. He was a tip last week in what turned out to be an extremely messy affair, as he was forced very wide as things began to heat up. Previous comments still apply in that he was winning A1s last summer and doesn't look to have lost any of his ability. He can get back on the up with more luck.
HARTWOOD FOXIE (Trap 6) - 20:36 Yarmouth
HARTWOOD FOXIE (Trap 6) looks one of the strongest chances on the card in the 20:36 heat. She recorded her best time for a while when seeing off a subsequent winner last week and tonight's race doesn't look as competitive. She can follow up.
BRYNOFFA COCO (Trap 5) - 21:11 Yarmouth
BRYNOFFA COCO (Trap 5) is knocking on the door and can resume winning ways in the 21:11 event. Successful twice in March, he wasn't stopping when second to a thriving rival seven days ago and has solid claims in this company.
Wednesday 5 May, 7.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Rosker Flash
|2. Fahrenheit Balor
|3. Airport Storm
|4. Swift Onyx
|5. Olwinn Birk
|6. Swift Doubtful
Wednesday 5 May, 8.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Fahrenheit Jojo
|2. Get Away Lady
|3. Leislash Janjan
|4. Adamant Casey
|5. Snowflake Girl
|6. Hartwood Foxie
Wednesday 5 May, 9.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Jakes Magic
|2. Native Flower
|3. Allen Belle
|4. Borna Boy
|5. Brynoffa Coco
|6. Blunder Buss