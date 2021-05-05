Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Onyx worth another chance

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) - 19:16 Yarmouth

SWIFT ONYX (Trap 4) is worth another chance in the 19:16 contest. He was a tip last week in what turned out to be an extremely messy affair, as he was forced very wide as things began to heat up. Previous comments still apply in that he was winning A1s last summer and doesn't look to have lost any of his ability. He can get back on the up with more luck.

HARTWOOD FOXIE (Trap 6) - 20:36 Yarmouth

HARTWOOD FOXIE (Trap 6) looks one of the strongest chances on the card in the 20:36 heat. She recorded her best time for a while when seeing off a subsequent winner last week and tonight's race doesn't look as competitive. She can follow up.

BRYNOFFA COCO (Trap 5) - 21:11 Yarmouth

BRYNOFFA COCO (Trap 5) is knocking on the door and can resume winning ways in the 21:11 event. Successful twice in March, he wasn't stopping when second to a thriving rival seven days ago and has solid claims in this company.

