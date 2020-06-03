Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Lacerate one to follow at Perry Barr

PBarr 3rd Jun (A4 480m)
Wednesday 3 June, 3.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Dominican Bob
|2. Swift Lacerate
|3. Simple As That
|4. Shortwood
|5. Jayms Adalheid
|6. Deep Chest
Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Wednesday...
"...open to further improvement and is fancied to make the breakthrough this evening."
Timeform on Burgess Mary
SWIFT LACERATE (Trap 2) - 15.12 Perry Barr
SWIFT LACERATE looked one to follow when bolting up in A6 company back in March, going down by a mere short head faced with a two-grade hike next time. His latest trial following the break was solid (posted best sectional to date) and he should soon be making the best of his way home with further progress a distinct possibility.
ERRILL JIM (Trap 6) - 15.57 Belle Vue
ERRILL JIM went winless following success in this grade back in January but he did knock on the door on a number of occasions thereafter. He's not devoid of early pace by any means and on the back of a solid 4-bend trial, he may well lead on the outside and prove tough to dislodge if getting his own way.
BURGESS MARY (Trap 3) - 19.21 Sheffield
BURGESS MARY is yet to taste success at Sheffield, yet there were better signs when last seen in competitive action, a strong finishing second from an unpromising position in this grade in March. A June 18' whelp, she is open to further improvement and is fancied to make the breakthrough this evening.
Wednesday 3 June, 3.57pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Supposedly
|2. Graigoor Jinks
|3. Highview Million
|4. Swift Cerberus
|5. Master Hulk
|6. Errill Jim
Wednesday 3 June, 7.21pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Kranky David
|2. Tromora Brae
|3. Burgess Mary
|4. Deltic Rebecca
|5. Fairhill Wendy
|6. Heroic Hero