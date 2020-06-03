To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Lacerate one to follow at Perry Barr

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Wednesday...

"...open to further improvement and is fancied to make the breakthrough this evening."

Timeform on Burgess Mary

SWIFT LACERATE (Trap 2) - 15.12 Perry Barr

SWIFT LACERATE looked one to follow when bolting up in A6 company back in March, going down by a mere short head faced with a two-grade hike next time. His latest trial following the break was solid (posted best sectional to date) and he should soon be making the best of his way home with further progress a distinct possibility.

ERRILL JIM (Trap 6) - 15.57 Belle Vue

ERRILL JIM went winless following success in this grade back in January but he did knock on the door on a number of occasions thereafter. He's not devoid of early pace by any means and on the back of a solid 4-bend trial, he may well lead on the outside and prove tough to dislodge if getting his own way.

BURGESS MARY (Trap 3) - 19.21 Sheffield

BURGESS MARY is yet to taste success at Sheffield, yet there were better signs when last seen in competitive action, a strong finishing second from an unpromising position in this grade in March. A June 18' whelp, she is open to further improvement and is fancied to make the breakthrough this evening.

Recommended bets

SWIFT LACERATE (Trap 2) - 15.12 Perry Barr
ERRILL JIM (Trap 6) - 15.57 Belle Vue
BURGESS MARY (Trap 3) - 19.21 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

PBarr 3rd Jun (A4 480m)

Wednesday 3 June, 3.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dominican Bob
2. Swift Lacerate
3. Simple As That
4. Shortwood
5. Jayms Adalheid
6. Deep Chest
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

BVue 3rd Jun (A7 470m)

Wednesday 3 June, 3.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Supposedly
2. Graigoor Jinks
3. Highview Million
4. Swift Cerberus
5. Master Hulk
6. Errill Jim
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 3rd Jun (A5 500m)

Wednesday 3 June, 7.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Kranky David
2. Tromora Brae
3. Burgess Mary
4. Deltic Rebecca
5. Fairhill Wendy
6. Heroic Hero
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles