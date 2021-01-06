Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Husky can capitalise in this grade

Clairkeith Tango (Trap 6) - 14.12 Hove

Hove's afternoon meeting is the best card from a betting perspective, with the first of three selections coming in the A5 contest at 14.12. Heavily backed to land an A6 a fortnight ago, Clairkeith Tango (T6) made no mistake, turning second before striking for home and the most likeable aspect of her performance was finding extra when challenged late. A single-grade rise was inevitable and a repeat performance may well see her go in again.

Punkrock Pistol (Trap 6) - 15.11 Hove

Hove's galloping 500m circuit is renowned for being a fair test, but early pace is an asset anywhere and if our first-bend sectionals are accurate, Punkrock Pistol (T6) should be nicely clearly on the outside in the A8 at 15.11. Allied with the fact he's the only wide side who tasted success the last time he raced in his grade, Punkrock Pistol is a very appealing candidate.

Swift Husky (Trap 5) - 15.28 Hove

It's been a pretty low-key start for Swift Husky (T5) upon her transfer from Poole, and her antics at the traps is cause for concern. She was, however, A4 class in her old surroundings and now has her first crack at A7 Hove company at 15.28, and as a result is fancied to take advantage of the grader's leniency.