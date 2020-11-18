Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Employ can record Yarmouth success

Hove 18th Nov (A8 500M)Show Hide
Wednesday 18 November, 4.08pm
|1. Swift Repair
|2. Maireads Jane
|3. Sporting Canary
|4. Stand In
|5. Bunny Money
|6. Boo Boo Blue
Timeform bring you the best bets at three different venues on Wednesday evening...
"...still very much in the infancy of his career..."
Timeform on Swift Employ
SWIFT REPAIR (Trap 1, 16:08 Hove) has recorded both her career victories at Hove at a lower level, yet the daughter of Eden The Kid always had the makings of a slow burner and her latest effort in defeat was arguably her best yet, encountering trouble early but noted keeping on strongly behind one who was the subject of sustained market support. A strong-running type, Maria Collins' charge is fancied to bide her time and announce her presence from the ¾ point.
Following a comfortable success in A6 class early last month, TERROR DIVA (Trap 6, 18:51 Sunderland) has essentially struggled to make an impact at a higher level since, never in the hunt after a first-bend bump six days ago. However, the grader's mercy has been noted this evening and drawn outside a very moderate breaker, the daughter of Lenson Panda is fancied to turn front rank out wide and be seen in a much better light.
SWIFT EMPLOY (Trap 5, 18:59 Yarmouth) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a March 19' whelp and he took a big jump forward in form terms when bolting up in A7 company last month. Not seen to best effect next time, he quickly returned to form last time, highlighting he won't be long in getting off the mark in the class of A6. This isn't the strongest contest on paper and the son of Native Chimes is fancied to double his career tally.
SWIFT REPAIR (Trap 1) - 16:08 Hove
TERROR DIVA (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sunderland
SWIFT EMPLOY (Trap 5) - 18:59 Yarmouth
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
