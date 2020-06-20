Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Edgar can capitalise on a drop in grade

Hove 20th Jun (A3 500m)
Saturday 20 June, 6.52pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Lisneal Cute
|2. Annaghdown Vic
|3. Punkrock Swindle
|4. Ardrahan Maybe
|5. Droopys Valley
|6. Knight Rider
Timeform select the best bets from Hove on Saturday...
"...looks well placed for a big effort in this A3 contest."
Timeform on Droopys Valley
DROOPYS VALLEY (Trap 5) - 18:52 Hove
DROOPYS VALLEY boasts a good strike rate around this circuit and has returned with a couple of commendable efforts, running on well at the business-end ten days ago, so he looks well placed for a big effort in this A3 contest.
REDEYE LIGHTNING (Trap 5) - 19:52 Hove
It's not been plain sailing for REDEYE LIGHTNING since being recruited from Ireland, but the trials show he retains stacks of ability and the money was down for him when getting no luck last Sunday. He can make amends this evening.
SWIFT EDGAR (Trap 6) - 21:12 Hove
It was only at Christmas that SWIFT EDGAR was contesting and winning A2s, so the grader has cut him plenty of slack, and last weekend's effort can be overlooked given the trouble he met. He gets a drop in grade and should be able to capitalise.
Saturday 20 June, 7.52pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Cals Madison
|2. Galeforce Rollo
|3. Seasons Sparky
|4. Barra Dastardly
|5. Redeye Lightning
|6. Dublin Mikey
Saturday 20 June, 9.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Popular Sinead
|2. Bulletproof Alf
|3. Unimatrix Zero
|4. Caher Gal
|5. Woodmancote Roxy
|6. Swift Edgar