To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Edgar can capitalise on a drop in grade

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the best bets from Hove on Saturday...

"...looks well placed for a big effort in this A3 contest."

Timeform on Droopys Valley

DROOPYS VALLEY (Trap 5) - 18:52 Hove

DROOPYS VALLEY boasts a good strike rate around this circuit and has returned with a couple of commendable efforts, running on well at the business-end ten days ago, so he looks well placed for a big effort in this A3 contest.

REDEYE LIGHTNING (Trap 5) - 19:52 Hove

It's not been plain sailing for REDEYE LIGHTNING since being recruited from Ireland, but the trials show he retains stacks of ability and the money was down for him when getting no luck last Sunday. He can make amends this evening.

SWIFT EDGAR (Trap 6) - 21:12 Hove

It was only at Christmas that SWIFT EDGAR was contesting and winning A2s, so the grader has cut him plenty of slack, and last weekend's effort can be overlooked given the trouble he met. He gets a drop in grade and should be able to capitalise.

Recommended bets

DROOPYS VALLEY (Trap 5) - 18:52 Hove
REDEYE LIGHTNING (Trap 5) - 19:52 Hove
SWIFT EDGAR (Trap 6) - 21:12 Hove

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 20th Jun (A3 500m)

Saturday 20 June, 6.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lisneal Cute
2. Annaghdown Vic
3. Punkrock Swindle
4. Ardrahan Maybe
5. Droopys Valley
6. Knight Rider
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hove 20th Jun (A6 500m)

Saturday 20 June, 7.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cals Madison
2. Galeforce Rollo
3. Seasons Sparky
4. Barra Dastardly
5. Redeye Lightning
6. Dublin Mikey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hove 20th Jun (A5 500m)

Saturday 20 June, 9.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Popular Sinead
2. Bulletproof Alf
3. Unimatrix Zero
4. Caher Gal
5. Woodmancote Roxy
6. Swift Edgar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles