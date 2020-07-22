To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Acquit can make all at Yarmouth

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform select the best bets from Central Park and Yarmouth on Wednesday...

"Further success is around the corner judged on the evidence of that run..."

Timeform on Stonepark Bird

LOVE YOUR WORK (Trap 1) - 13.33 Central Park

LOVE YOUR WORK was an A1/open race winner when campaigned at Monmore and highlighted she won't be long in getting off the mark at Central Park when a fast finishing second last time. A strong-running sort with proven form over further, she just needs to escape any early scrimmaging and we expect to see her firmly on the premises.

STONEPARK BIRD (Trap 1) - 20.06 Yarmouth

STONEPARK BIRD has returned in rude health post lock down, registering A5 & A4 victories prior to catching the eye last time, getting anything but a clear passage. Further success is around the corner judged on the evidence of that run and, with claims of being handy from lid rise, we're willing to side with the daughter of Romeo Recruit to come out on top.

SWIFT ACQUIT (Trap 3) - 20.36 Yarmouth

SWIFT ACQUIT boasts early pace as her main asset and has displayed plenty of it despite meeting with agonising defeats in recent weeks, going down by a neck latest. The likeliest leader again this evening, her low-mileage profile suggests she can improve further still and all looks set fair for another bold front running bid.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

