Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swift Acquit can make all at Yarmouth

Wednesday 22 July, 8.06pm
1. Stonepark Bird
2. Roxys Mohawk
3. Black Falcon
4. Take My Advice
5. Skidroes Queen
6. Exiles Gift
Timeform select the best bets from Central Park and Yarmouth on Wednesday...
"Further success is around the corner judged on the evidence of that run..."
Timeform on Stonepark Bird
LOVE YOUR WORK (Trap 1) - 13.33 Central Park
LOVE YOUR WORK was an A1/open race winner when campaigned at Monmore and highlighted she won't be long in getting off the mark at Central Park when a fast finishing second last time. A strong-running sort with proven form over further, she just needs to escape any early scrimmaging and we expect to see her firmly on the premises.
STONEPARK BIRD (Trap 1) - 20.06 Yarmouth
STONEPARK BIRD has returned in rude health post lock down, registering A5 & A4 victories prior to catching the eye last time, getting anything but a clear passage. Further success is around the corner judged on the evidence of that run and, with claims of being handy from lid rise, we're willing to side with the daughter of Romeo Recruit to come out on top.
SWIFT ACQUIT (Trap 3) - 20.36 Yarmouth
SWIFT ACQUIT boasts early pace as her main asset and has displayed plenty of it despite meeting with agonising defeats in recent weeks, going down by a neck latest. The likeliest leader again this evening, her low-mileage profile suggests she can improve further still and all looks set fair for another bold front running bid.
1. Stonepark Bird
2. Roxys Mohawk
3. Black Falcon
4. Take My Advice
5. Skidroes Queen
6. Exiles Gift
1. Saleen Emma
2. Hartwood Lexi
3. Swift Acquit
4. Trevets Blue
5. Allen Belle
6. Druids Maybe So
