Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sweet Pear can shed the maiden tag

Thursday 7 January, 7.41pm
|1. Wraysbury Rose
|2. Nah Then Bella
|3. Greenwell Thea
|4. Highview Mature
|5. Ice Cool Maiden
|6. Sweetheart Deal
Timeform select the three best bets at Henlow and Newcastle on Thursday...
"...that effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field..."
Timeform on Sweet Pear
Sweet Pear (Trap 3) - 13.09 Henlow
Sweet Pear (Trap 3, 13.09) has yet to taste success in four career starts but has come back an improved model on the back of a short break, crowded early but noted running on to be beaten one anc a half lengths in this grade five days ago. On recent form, that effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field and, with the likelihood of further progress, Mark Wallis' bitch is fancied to shed the maiden tag this afternoon.
Nah Then Bella (Trap 2) - 19:41 Newcastle
Nah Then Bella (Trap 2, 19.41) has been lightly raced in recent months, and the Sheffield raider confirmed herself tenacious as ever when registering yet another success at her home track Sheffield last month, headed before halfway but battling back to gain victory by a neck over the 500-metre trip. Her recent C&D trial was pretty slick for her first look (including on the sectional clock) and she's expected to be front rank from the get-go. She should prove too strong.
Coolavanny Bani (Trap 1) - 21:16 Newcastle
Coolavanny Bani (Trap 1, 21.16) has developed in to a tremendous servant for connections and is fancied to supplement her success in a C&D A1 6 days ago now returned to open company. Her make-up on the rails looks a good one in this line-up and she can turn handy, avoid scrimmaging to her outer and come out on top.
