Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Swabys Luciejane can land the spoils at Romford

Timeform provide the best bets from three different venues on Friday...

"...fared well considering she’s had troubled passages on each of her last two starts..."

Timeform on Swabys Luciejane

JACKANORY (Trap 3, 14:04 Newcastle) is lightly raced as a March 18' whelp but has recently found some improvement, building on his A6 victory two starts ago with a comfortable success in A5 last time. Taking another step up the graded ladder, the handicapper hasn't seemingly over-faced him by any means and he can apply pressure from the three-quarter point with his strong-running style expected to come in to play.

BARRIGONE CLAW (Trap 4, 19:56 Nottingham) was a classy tracker when operating at Peterborough and showed he still has plenty to offer when registering another victory at Nottingham three starts back, coming from the last two positions off the final bend to get on top. Far from disgraced since, the return to a six-bend trip will hold no fears and we fancy him to go well again.

SWABYS LUCIEJANE (Trap 3, 19:58 Romford) picked up where she left off earlier in the year when landing three of her first four starts post lockdown and in truth, has fared well considering she's had troubled passages on each of her last two starts. Fancied to be prominent from lid-rise we're hopeful David Mullins' charge can sign us off with a winner.

JACKANORY (Trap 3) - 14:04 Newcastle
BARRIGONE CLAW (Trap 4) - 19:56 Nottingham
SWABYS LUCIEJANE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Romford

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 24th Jul (A4 480m)

Friday 24 July, 2.04pm

1. Wraysbury Girl
2. Highclere Zeus
3. Jackanory
4. White Satin
5. Pick It Out
6. Istabark
Nott 24th Jul (S2 680m)

Friday 24 July, 7.56pm

1. Cloheena Woody
2. Woodcocks Aliona
3. Sophies Spark
4. Barrigone Claw
5. Nidderdale Mason
6. Santas Slick
Romfd 24th Jul (OR 400M)

Friday 24 July, 7.58pm

1. Droopys Dignity
2. Jet Stream Mags
3. Swabys Luciejane
4. Queen Dolly
5. Decisive Dancer
6. Homestead Spice
