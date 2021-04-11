Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Superior can get back on track

SUPERIOR (Trap 2) - 19:18 Central Park

SUPERIOR (Trap 2) should be just that in the 19:18 contest. She ran out a gutsy winner in this grade on her return to the track last month and never got a chance to build on that in an A1 a week later when impeded early. This looks a great opportunity for her to get back on course.

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) - 20:38 Central Park



JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) can make hay in the stripes again in the 20:38 sprint. He landed a similar event in good style a month ago and was taken out at the first bend after a fast start last week. The sole wide seed tonight, he should come out on top with better luck.

BALLYREGAN RAVEN (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

BALLYREGAN RAVEN (Trap 6) looks poised for more success in the 20:54 stayers' race. He looks one to follow having won easily on his first go over six bends in Kent last week and can go on improving for a while.

