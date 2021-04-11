To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Superior can get back on track

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"This looks a great opportunity for her to get back on course..."

Timeform on Superior

SUPERIOR (Trap 2) - 19:18 Central Park

SUPERIOR (Trap 2) should be just that in the 19:18 contest. She ran out a gutsy winner in this grade on her return to the track last month and never got a chance to build on that in an A1 a week later when impeded early. This looks a great opportunity for her to get back on course.

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) - 20:38 Central Park

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) can make hay in the stripes again in the 20:38 sprint. He landed a similar event in good style a month ago and was taken out at the first bend after a fast start last week. The sole wide seed tonight, he should come out on top with better luck.

BALLYREGAN RAVEN (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

BALLYREGAN RAVEN (Trap 6) looks poised for more success in the 20:54 stayers' race. He looks one to follow having won easily on his first go over six bends in Kent last week and can go on improving for a while.

