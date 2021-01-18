Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sugarwell Jacko should have enough in reserve at Sheffield

MATA HARI (Trap 2) - 16.04 Sheffield

MATA HARI wasn't at her best towards the end of last year but dropped a hint she was coming to the boil again when runner-up in this grade of D3 on her most recent start. Inconsistency at the boxes was contributing to that but her make-up in today's contest looks a good one and she's fancied to turn handy on the rails and hold the likely challengers out wide.

SUGARWELL JACKO (Trap 5) - 16:43 Sheffield

This is an intriguing handicap and it may well pay to side with SUGARWELL JACKO for Lisa Stephenson. The May 19' whelp has been proving consistent in A7 company following a facile win in the basement grade of A8 in November. Operating as one of only two wide seeds in this line-up rates a plus from the orange jacket, and with those at the head of the handicap hardly setting the world alight of late, he's fancied to work his way in to the race by halfway and have enough in reserve to hold the likely late challenge of scratch runner Slaneyside Brigs.

RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 5) - 17.03 Sheffield

RODDICKSMEDADDY is proven to be at her best when able to boss matters and, having been out-trapped on her most recent start was always going to struggle to hold stronger finishers late in the day. Stopping the clock on 30.12 on her penultimate start is a standout effort on recent form in this field, and with potential for scrimmaging on the rail and a habitually slow starter to her immediate inner, she may well skip clear early and prove tough to peg back.