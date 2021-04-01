Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Stonepark Laura will prove hard to catch

PBarr 1st Apr (OR 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 7.34pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Black Eyed Molly
|2. Baggios Sky
|3. Holdem Lauren
|4. Pennys Plumber
|5. Glory Millie
|6. Tullymurry Voice
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform identify the best bets at Perry Barr on Thursday.
"...she can nip a couple of lengths clear out of the boxes..."
Timeform on Stonepark Laura
Black Eyed Molly (Trap 1) - 19.34 Perry Barr
Our first selection comes in Perry Barr's 19.34 and, with a recent C&D trial under her belt BLACK EYED MOLLY (Trap 1) is fancied to build on that and come out on top. An improved sort since the turn of the year, she landed an A2 with ease at her home track Towcester and duly followed up in open company at Monmore next time. Trapping consistently of late, she can hold her position on the rails and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.
Movealong Friend (Trap 2) - 21:11 Perry Barr
MOVEALONG FRIEND (Trap 2, 21.11) proved himself a solid operator when campaigned at Monmore, successful at A3 grade when on a roll late last year. Not seen to best effect on his first qualifying trial around here, he proved all the better for a look round when coming from behind to score in 29.25 last time. He doesn't look over-faced by any means kicking off his Perry Barr career in A4 class and all looks set for a big run.
Stonepark Laura (Trap 3) - 21:26 Perry Barr
STONEPARK LAURA (Trap 3, 21.26) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November, but in truth hasn't really had the rub of the green of late, holding little chance on the back of crowding and being forced to check on her latest outing 5 days ago. Competitive in a higher grade before, A8 company is undoubtedly within reach for this trail-blazing sort, and she can nip a couple of lengths clear out of the boxes.
Thursday 1 April, 7.34pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Black Eyed Molly
|2. Baggios Sky
|3. Holdem Lauren
|4. Pennys Plumber
|5. Glory Millie
|6. Tullymurry Voice
Thursday 1 April, 9.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Annadown Cain
|2. Movealong Friend
|3. Glove Zar Off
|4. Icaal Millie
|5. Ballymac Wren
|6. Coolavanny Josh
Thursday 1 April, 9.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Great Swanky
|2. Rosehill Rath
|3. Stonepark Laura
|4. Dippy Irena
|5. Cassa Amour
|6. Bobs Silver