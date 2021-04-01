To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Stonepark Laura will prove hard to catch

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform identify the best bets at Perry Barr on Thursday.

"...she can nip a couple of lengths clear out of the boxes..."

Timeform on Stonepark Laura

Black Eyed Molly (Trap 1) - 19.34 Perry Barr

Our first selection comes in Perry Barr's 19.34 and, with a recent C&D trial under her belt BLACK EYED MOLLY (Trap 1) is fancied to build on that and come out on top. An improved sort since the turn of the year, she landed an A2 with ease at her home track Towcester and duly followed up in open company at Monmore next time. Trapping consistently of late, she can hold her position on the rails and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Movealong Friend (Trap 2) - 21:11 Perry Barr

MOVEALONG FRIEND (Trap 2, 21.11) proved himself a solid operator when campaigned at Monmore, successful at A3 grade when on a roll late last year. Not seen to best effect on his first qualifying trial around here, he proved all the better for a look round when coming from behind to score in 29.25 last time. He doesn't look over-faced by any means kicking off his Perry Barr career in A4 class and all looks set for a big run.

Stonepark Laura (Trap 3) - 21:26 Perry Barr

STONEPARK LAURA (Trap 3, 21.26) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November, but in truth hasn't really had the rub of the green of late, holding little chance on the back of crowding and being forced to check on her latest outing 5 days ago. Competitive in a higher grade before, A8 company is undoubtedly within reach for this trail-blazing sort, and she can nip a couple of lengths clear out of the boxes.

Recommended bets

Black Eyed Molly (Trap 1) - 19.34 Perry Barr 3.211/5
Movealong Friend (Trap 2) - 21:11 Perry Barr 3.412/5
Stonepark Laura (Trap 3) - 21:26 Perry Barr 4.67/2

PBarr 1st Apr (OR 480m)

Thursday 1 April, 7.34pm

PBarr 1st Apr (A4 480m)

Thursday 1 April, 9.11pm

PBarr 1st Apr (A8 480m)

Thursday 1 April, 9.26pm

