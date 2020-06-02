To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Springside Jane to make every post a winning one

Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Tuesday...

"...with further improvement likely, we're hopeful granted a clear run, she can come out on top."

Timeform on Up To You

TO DARE IS TO DO (Trap 4) - 16.52 Hove

TO DARE IS TO DO remains relatively lightly raced and, pre-lockdown signed off with a career-best effort to land an A9 affair. Understandably in need of his 500-metre trial last week, Jason Heath's charge is expected to come on plenty for that run and, granted another slick break, is fancied to emerge victorious.

UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 17.07 Monmore

UP TO YOU is still in the infancy of her career and highlighted she was getting the hang of things towards the back end of March, successful in A7 class. The daughter of Ballymac Vic doesn't look over-faced by any means now operating in A6 company and with further improvement likely, we're hopeful granted a clear run, she can come out on top.

SPRINGSIDE JADE (Trap 1) - 21.21 Swindon

SPRINGSIDE JADE made a cracking start to her Swindon career late last year, steadily rising the graded ladder. Finding the jump to A4 too much back in March, the grader has been quick to offer some assistance and, in a race lacking depth on the back of a solid enough trial last time, we're hopeful the daughter of Rural Hawaii can make every post a winning one.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 2nd Jun (A8 500M)

Tuesday 2 June, 4.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Waikiki Suzy
2. Mandeville Lucky
3. Yassoo Emmet
4. To Dare Is To Do
5. Maughera Babe
6. Glenside Ben
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monm 2nd Jun (A6 480m)

Tuesday 2 June, 5.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Stalowa Daria
2. Affane Fairy
3. Cnoc Bolt
4. Moanteen Shaun
5. Up To You
6. Munie Theresa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Swin 2nd Jun (A5 476m)

Tuesday 2 June, 9.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Springside Jade
2. Geelo Eddy
3. Jenny Splendid
4. Gentstown Messi
5. Serious Genius
6. Skinny Bob
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

