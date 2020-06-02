Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Springside Jane to make every post a winning one

Hove 2nd Jun (A8 500M)
Tuesday 2 June, 4.52pm
Timeform bring you the best bets from across the UK on Tuesday...
"...with further improvement likely, we're hopeful granted a clear run, she can come out on top."
Timeform on Up To You
TO DARE IS TO DO (Trap 4) - 16.52 Hove
TO DARE IS TO DO remains relatively lightly raced and, pre-lockdown signed off with a career-best effort to land an A9 affair. Understandably in need of his 500-metre trial last week, Jason Heath's charge is expected to come on plenty for that run and, granted another slick break, is fancied to emerge victorious.
UP TO YOU (Trap 5) - 17.07 Monmore
UP TO YOU is still in the infancy of her career and highlighted she was getting the hang of things towards the back end of March, successful in A7 class. The daughter of Ballymac Vic doesn't look over-faced by any means now operating in A6 company and with further improvement likely, we're hopeful granted a clear run, she can come out on top.
SPRINGSIDE JADE (Trap 1) - 21.21 Swindon
SPRINGSIDE JADE made a cracking start to her Swindon career late last year, steadily rising the graded ladder. Finding the jump to A4 too much back in March, the grader has been quick to offer some assistance and, in a race lacking depth on the back of a solid enough trial last time, we're hopeful the daughter of Rural Hawaii can make every post a winning one.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
