Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sporty Melody can strike the right chord at Nottingham

BEBBANBURG (Trap 3) - 18:19 Nottingham

The first of three evening selections at Nottingham comes in the opener at 18.19, with BEBBANBURG fancied to double his career tally. A regular at this lowly A8 class, he's clearly no star, but there's a fair chance he will turn second to the six in this and he has one or two bits of form that are superior to his rivals.

SPORTY MELODY (Trap 6) -18:51 Nottingham

A winner in A6 during the winter, SPORTY MELODY hasn't been running too badly of late, no chance with the winner last week following crowding but she stuck to her task to finish second nonetheless. A drop to A7 class looks generous (first run in this grade for a year) and with a couple of these returning from breaks, this race looks there for the taking.

HADDINGTON MARY (Trap 1) - 19:58 Nottingham

HADDINGTON MARY usually plies her trade in A3 company, but she got the welcome downgrade last week and though picked off late, it was still a good effort with the winner unexposed and extremely well backed. She ought to lead up again on the inside and with no unknown quantities in opposition this time, another win to her tally could well be on the cards.