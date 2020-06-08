Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sporting Gemma can make it two from two at Nottingham

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Nottingham on Monday...

"...could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning return to action..."

Timeform on Sporting Gemma

LET FLY BEAUTY (Trap 2) - 18.51 Nottingham

LET FLY BEAUTY is a fairly solid operator in the grade of A2 and caught the eye despite encountering a less than ideal passage on return six days ago, noted finishing to good effect and taking second. Capable of a decent break, the daughter of Droopys Jet can turn handy on the rails and account for the pace setters from the ¾ point.

WESTWAY HECTOR (Trap 2) - 19.51 Nottingham

WESTWAY HECTOR ended his time in Ireland with a progressive profile, and whilst he's yet to get his head in front on these shores, we think he may be ready to strike. Not seen to anything like best effect on return (encountered trouble spots), all looks set fair for a bold showing on the rails, provided he gets a quick break and a clear run.

SPORTING GEMMA (Trap 6) - 20.51 Nottingham

SPORTING GEMMA could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning return to action six days ago, breaking smartly and clearing away for a 4 ½ length success. Surprisingly kept in the same grade on the back of that, she looks well-housed in stripes to make a bold bid again and earns the vote to follow up.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

