Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sparta will prove tough to Master at Romford

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Romford and Nottingham on Friday...

"...she may well trap clever once more and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers."

Timeform on Blythe Annie

KEEFILL GRACE (Trap 4) - 19.36 Romford

KEEFILL GRACE's style initially suggested Romford's tight 400-metre circuit would suit ideally, as she proved when landing back-to-back A1 contests earlier this month. Those efforts read well in the context of tonight's maiden open contest and she's expected to soon be handy and book her place in next week's final.

BLYTHE ANNIE (Trap 3) - 20.46 Nottingham

BLYTHE ANNIE resumed winning ways in A4 company three starts ago and quickly dispelled a lesser effort when third in this grade of A3 latest, collared late on. A winner in this class back in October, a number in opposition arrive with something to prove this evening and she may well trap clever once more and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) - 20:54 Romford

The Coral Essex Vase Final takes place at 20.54 and SPARTA MASTER is fancied to take home the £10,000 first prize. He was foot perfect at the boxes when landing his respective semi-final heat last week and, from what looks a good make-up in orange as the sole middle seed, another swift exit from the boxes and potential for scrimmaging inside could see him skip clear and prove tough to peg back. Antigua Rum (Trap 6) ran a cracker behind the selection latest and can provide the forecast.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

