To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sparta Master can stamp his class at Romford

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Monmore and Romford on Friday...

"...she's a very dangerous proposition when breaking on terms and getting a clear run."

Timeform on Sporting Laura

SPORTING LAURA (Trap 5) - 14:32 Monmore

Following a brief spell in Ireland, it hasn't yet clicked out of the boxes for SPORTING LAURA at Monmore, but time is very much on her side and the fact she was beaten less than two lengths here last week confirms she's a very dangerous proposition when breaking on terms and getting a clear run.

BURGESS JESSICA (Trap 6) - 18:02 Monmore

It hasn't been plain sailing for BURGESS JESSICA upon resumption, missing the break on both occasions, but crucially she gets the ease in grade today in the 18.02 contest, so she is selected to take advantage. A strong stayer over the standard trip (also mixes it over six bends) the fact there's pace on her inside is no real concern as Burgess Jessica will hopefully slot in early before her stamina kicks in.

SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) - 20:54 Romford

Last week's demolition job over four bends at Towcester will ensure SPARTA MASTER is spot on for this, and while Antigua Rum is more than capable of serving it up to him early, Sparta Master can hopefully stamp his class on this open contest now back over six bends.

Recommended bets

SPORTING LAURA (Trap 5) - 14:32 Monmore
BURGESS JESSICA (Trap 6) - 18:02 Monmore
SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) - 20:54 Romford

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Monm 3rd Jul (A4 480m)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 2.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Murphys Meadow
2. Bit View David
3. Waikiki Sparky
4. Fantasy Raz
5. Sporting Laura
6. Moanteen Polly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monm 3rd Jul (A5 480m)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 6.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Relentless Jack
2. Supreme Shiraz
3. Scullys Oscar
4. Kinematic Katie
5. Headleys Breda
6. Burgess Jessica
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Romfd 3rd Jul (OR 575M)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 8.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bubbly Cougar
2. Perrys Choice
3. Desperado Dan
4. Camps Star
5. Sparta Master
6. Antigua Rum
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles