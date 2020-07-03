Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sparta Master can stamp his class at Romford

SPORTING LAURA (Trap 5) - 14:32 Monmore

Following a brief spell in Ireland, it hasn't yet clicked out of the boxes for SPORTING LAURA at Monmore, but time is very much on her side and the fact she was beaten less than two lengths here last week confirms she's a very dangerous proposition when breaking on terms and getting a clear run.

BURGESS JESSICA (Trap 6) - 18:02 Monmore

It hasn't been plain sailing for BURGESS JESSICA upon resumption, missing the break on both occasions, but crucially she gets the ease in grade today in the 18.02 contest, so she is selected to take advantage. A strong stayer over the standard trip (also mixes it over six bends) the fact there's pace on her inside is no real concern as Burgess Jessica will hopefully slot in early before her stamina kicks in.

SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) - 20:54 Romford

Last week's demolition job over four bends at Towcester will ensure SPARTA MASTER is spot on for this, and while Antigua Rum is more than capable of serving it up to him early, Sparta Master can hopefully stamp his class on this open contest now back over six bends.