Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Space Jet can take off at Nottingham

SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham

SPACE JET (Trap 1) can fly home in the Maiden Stayers Trophy at 19:51. The young novice has caught the eye in trials, including at Nottingham most recently, and found just the useful Warzone Tom too good over 642m at Central Park on his only competitive start to date in this country last month.

ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham

ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) should take the beating in the feature Puppy Trophy Final at 20:06. The Newcastle dog clearly has a bit of star quality having won a Derby heat before a last-gasp defeat in the Juvenile Classic last month. He scored well last week from re-opposing subsequent Romford winner Itsur Best Mate and more success looks on the cards.

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) - 21:11 Nottingham

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) is a force to be reckoned with over sprint trips and can take his record at Nottingham to four wins from 5 starts in the 21:11 contest. He's got a real engine and it doesn't seem to matter how the cards fall for him, following up his all-the-way victory over 305m with a hard-fought success over the minimum last week when chinning Meadow Way Star on the line.

