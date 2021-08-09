Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Space Jet can take off at Nottingham

Nottingham 9th Aug (OR 680m)Show Hide
Monday 9 August, 7.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Space Jet
|2. Redeye Melody
|3. Ramors Jet
|4. Ranchers Bella
|5. Waltham Queen
|6. Grandson Jim
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday...
"...can fly home in the Maiden Stayers Trophy..."
Timeform on Space Jet
SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham
SPACE JET (Trap 1) can fly home in the Maiden Stayers Trophy at 19:51. The young novice has caught the eye in trials, including at Nottingham most recently, and found just the useful Warzone Tom too good over 642m at Central Park on his only competitive start to date in this country last month.
ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham
ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) should take the beating in the feature Puppy Trophy Final at 20:06. The Newcastle dog clearly has a bit of star quality having won a Derby heat before a last-gasp defeat in the Juvenile Classic last month. He scored well last week from re-opposing subsequent Romford winner Itsur Best Mate and more success looks on the cards.
MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) - 21:11 Nottingham
MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) is a force to be reckoned with over sprint trips and can take his record at Nottingham to four wins from 5 starts in the 21:11 contest. He's got a real engine and it doesn't seem to matter how the cards fall for him, following up his all-the-way victory over 305m with a hard-fought success over the minimum last week when chinning Meadow Way Star on the line.
Monday 9 August, 7.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Space Jet
|2. Redeye Melody
|3. Ramors Jet
|4. Ranchers Bella
|5. Waltham Queen
|6. Grandson Jim
Monday 9 August, 8.06pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Sharky Jezabelle
|2. Anynamewilldo
|3. Luna Jezabelle
|4. Clerihan Axle
|5. Baggios Champ
|6. Itsur Best Mate
Monday 9 August, 9.11pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballymac Lusion
|2. Bobbly Wobbly
|3. Feather Breeze
|4. Matts Malibu
|5. Meadow Way Star
|6. Aghaburren Joy