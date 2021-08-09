To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Space Jet can take off at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday...

"...can fly home in the Maiden Stayers Trophy..."

Timeform on Space Jet

SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham

SPACE JET (Trap 1) can fly home in the Maiden Stayers Trophy at 19:51. The young novice has caught the eye in trials, including at Nottingham most recently, and found just the useful Warzone Tom too good over 642m at Central Park on his only competitive start to date in this country last month.

ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham

ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) should take the beating in the feature Puppy Trophy Final at 20:06. The Newcastle dog clearly has a bit of star quality having won a Derby heat before a last-gasp defeat in the Juvenile Classic last month. He scored well last week from re-opposing subsequent Romford winner Itsur Best Mate and more success looks on the cards.

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) - 21:11 Nottingham

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) is a force to be reckoned with over sprint trips and can take his record at Nottingham to four wins from 5 starts in the 21:11 contest. He's got a real engine and it doesn't seem to matter how the cards fall for him, following up his all-the-way victory over 305m with a hard-fought success over the minimum last week when chinning Meadow Way Star on the line.

Recommended bets

SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham
ANYNAMEWILLDO (Trap 2) - 20:06 Nottingham
MATTS MALIBU (Trap 4) - 21:11 Nottingham

Nottingham 9th Aug (OR 680m)

Show Hide

Monday 9 August, 7.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Space Jet
2. Redeye Melody
3. Ramors Jet
4. Ranchers Bella
5. Waltham Queen
6. Grandson Jim
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 9th Aug (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Monday 9 August, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sharky Jezabelle
2. Anynamewilldo
3. Luna Jezabelle
4. Clerihan Axle
5. Baggios Champ
6. Itsur Best Mate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 9th Aug (OR 305m)

Show Hide

Monday 9 August, 9.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballymac Lusion
2. Bobbly Wobbly
3. Feather Breeze
4. Matts Malibu
5. Meadow Way Star
6. Aghaburren Joy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

