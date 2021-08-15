Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Space Jet can take off at Central Park

Central Park 15th Aug (OR 265m)Show Hide
Sunday 15 August, 6.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballyoak Wilma
|2. Dundee Tracy
|3. Billericay Tony
|4. Dashing Jo
|5. Jet Lightning
|6. Spire And Mire
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...
"This doesn't look a strong race and he should take some stopping on the inside..."
Timeform Deadly Doughnut
BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 18:58 Central Park
BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) looks rock-solid in the 18:58 sprint. She won a remarkable seven races in nine starts at Central Park earlier this year and is coming to the boil again after a spell off the track, running well in a Swindon open last week when bursting out of the traps only to lose her pitch at the second bend after meeting trouble.
DEADLY DOUGHNUT (Trap 1) - 19:56 Central Park
DEADLY DOUGHNUT (Trap 1) can get the 4-timer up in the 19:56 open. He's been in blistering form and clocked another good time when easily winning an A1 last week. This doesn't look a strong race and he should take some stopping on the inside.
SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 20:17 Central Park
SPACE JET (Trap 1) should take off in the 20:17 stayers' event. The young novice put up some eye-catching displays in trials and ran well behind an improver at Nottingham on Monday. Even better was her second to Warzone Tom here last month, with that one likely to take all the beating in next week's Stayers' Classic Final at Monmore following another impressive win in the semis last night.
Sunday 15 August, 6.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Ballyoak Wilma
|2. Dundee Tracy
|3. Billericay Tony
|4. Dashing Jo
|5. Jet Lightning
|6. Spire And Mire
Sunday 15 August, 7.56pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Deadly Doughnut
|2. Droopys Rex
|3. Ritzy Flyer
|4. Ayle Blake
|5. Ballyregan Raven
Sunday 15 August, 8.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Space Jet
|2. Southwind Jazz
|3. Maui Graphene
|4. View Grace
|5. Scotchrath Sebus
|6. Tell On Matilda