Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Space Jet can take off at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...

"This doesn't look a strong race and he should take some stopping on the inside..."

Timeform Deadly Doughnut

BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 18:58 Central Park

BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) looks rock-solid in the 18:58 sprint. She won a remarkable seven races in nine starts at Central Park earlier this year and is coming to the boil again after a spell off the track, running well in a Swindon open last week when bursting out of the traps only to lose her pitch at the second bend after meeting trouble.

DEADLY DOUGHNUT (Trap 1) - 19:56 Central Park

DEADLY DOUGHNUT (Trap 1) can get the 4-timer up in the 19:56 open. He's been in blistering form and clocked another good time when easily winning an A1 last week. This doesn't look a strong race and he should take some stopping on the inside.

SPACE JET (Trap 1) - 20:17 Central Park

SPACE JET (Trap 1) should take off in the 20:17 stayers' event. The young novice put up some eye-catching displays in trials and ran well behind an improver at Nottingham on Monday. Even better was her second to Warzone Tom here last month, with that one likely to take all the beating in next week's Stayers' Classic Final at Monmore following another impressive win in the semis last night.

