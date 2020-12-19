Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Southfield Code the one to beat

SOUTHFIELD CODE (Trap 6) can land the Ballyregan Bob Memorial at 20:17. Kev Hutton's likeable stayer did well at Hove back in the summer, winning twice en route to the Regency final where he was an admirable third. Another bloodless victory at Central Park last week confirms he's in top form and supporters might have a rare opportunity to back the wide seed at odds-against this evening.

LENSON WHELAN (Trap 3) looks a value bet in the big one at 20:38. A losing run of eleven is hardly the most encouraging profile for a selection in a major final like this but Pat Janssens' charge continues to churn out high-class performances and found only his absent kennelmate, the winning-machine that is Bockos Doomie, too good in his semi last week, improving his time from his heat in the process. A big run could be on the cards if he has his trapping boots on.

AAYAMZA ROYALE (Trap 4) can uphold last week's heat form with Roxholme Kristof and win a fascinating TV Trophy Final at 20:54. She relished the extended 900-metre distance, trapping well and stalking Roxholme Kristof before picking him off late for a one-and-three-quarter length success, lowering the track record in the process. More of the same can see the Cesarewitch winner land another big pot.