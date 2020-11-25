Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sophies Ace can bounce back

SOPHIES ACE (Trap 6, 18.02) had largely been plying his trade in open company prior to a spell on the side-lines in October and his form, in truth, has been a little up-and-down subsequently. However, his exploits on the clock in graded company don't read at all badly and on the sectional clock it's not beyond the realms of possibility he can turn handy out wide. With his strong-running style to call upon, he could well be up to taking this with his latest effort at Swindon easily overlooked.

BRIDGETS BLUE (Trap 4, 19.41) is lightly raced for a June 2018 whelp and highlighted she won't be long in getting off the mark when runner-up in this grade 2 weeks ago, leading for a long way only to be picked off late in the day. That effort stands up to the closest scrutiny in this line up and she can turn front rank and prove a tough nut to crack.

LEATHEMS LUIGI (Trap 6, 19.51) is at his very best when able to dictate from lid rise so in truth, was always fighting an uphill battle when bumped early and forced back in to mid-division from the first bend. However, it's hard to detract from some sound efforts prior to that and with an obvious chance of leading out wide, we're hopeful he can bounce back.





