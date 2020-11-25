Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sophies Ace can bounce back

Hove 25th Nov (A2 500m)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 November, 6.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Roses Kate
|2. Gemini Tiger
|3. Mineola Pele (res)
|4. Sweaty Betty
|5. Hakuna Matata
|6. Sophies Ace
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets from three different venues on Wednesday...
"...he could well be up to taking this with his latest effort at Swindon easily overlooked..."
Timeform on Sophies Ace
SOPHIES ACE (Trap 6, 18.02) had largely been plying his trade in open company prior to a spell on the side-lines in October and his form, in truth, has been a little up-and-down subsequently. However, his exploits on the clock in graded company don't read at all badly and on the sectional clock it's not beyond the realms of possibility he can turn handy out wide. With his strong-running style to call upon, he could well be up to taking this with his latest effort at Swindon easily overlooked.
BRIDGETS BLUE (Trap 4, 19.41) is lightly raced for a June 2018 whelp and highlighted she won't be long in getting off the mark when runner-up in this grade 2 weeks ago, leading for a long way only to be picked off late in the day. That effort stands up to the closest scrutiny in this line up and she can turn front rank and prove a tough nut to crack.
LEATHEMS LUIGI (Trap 6, 19.51) is at his very best when able to dictate from lid rise so in truth, was always fighting an uphill battle when bumped early and forced back in to mid-division from the first bend. However, it's hard to detract from some sound efforts prior to that and with an obvious chance of leading out wide, we're hopeful he can bounce back.
Sophies Ace (Trap 6) 18.02 at Hove
Bridgets Blue (Trap 4) 19:41 at Sunderland
Leathems Luigi (Trap 6) 19:51 at Yarmouth
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Wednesday 25 November, 6.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Roses Kate
|2. Gemini Tiger
|3. Mineola Pele (res)
|4. Sweaty Betty
|5. Hakuna Matata
|6. Sophies Ace
Wednesday 25 November, 7.41pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Nicolas Cracker
|2. Havana World
|3. Kynren Joy
|4. Bridgets Blue
|5. Ballysax Act
|6. Anamcara
Wednesday 25 November, 7.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Waltzing Nancy (res)
|2. Mona Mark Two
|3. Cushie Mike
|4. Toomuchtoolate
|5. Germania Jaxx (Res)
|6. Leathems Luigi