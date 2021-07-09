Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sonny the one to beat at Nottingham

Boynepark Fran (Trap 4) - 18.19 Nottingham

The first of three selections at Nottingham comes in the opener at 18.19, with BOYNEPARK FRAN (T4) fancied to follow up last week's win. That success over the slightly shorter 480m trip was his best effort on the figures for a long time and the make-up of this race looks ideal as he should clear the trio on his inside.

Sonny (Trap 1) - 19.09 Nottingham

SONNY (T1) mixes Open and A1 contests at Nottingham these days and confirmed he's a formidable opponent off the front when a decisive scorer in this grade last week. There's pace across the track in the 19.09 heat but it's easy to construct and argument for Sonny given he brings the best form to the table.

Tele Girl (Trap 3) - 19.26 Nottingham

An A3 operator at her peak, TELE GIRL (T3) confirmed she's back in good order when running down inferior rivals in a handicap last week. The grader has taken a big chance placing her in A5 company in the 19.26 and her claims are there for all to see.

