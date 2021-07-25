Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Smooth success beckons for Velvet Samson

Central Park 25th Jul (A4 480m)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 9.28pm
|1. Hilight Bella
|2. Balistic Biddy
|3. Velvet Samson
|4. Blue Nidge
|5. Melodys Cracker
|6. Alberta Al
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday.
Glavin Sonic (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park
Glavin Sonic (T5) looks the answer to the 19:18 sprint. An impressive D5 success last month shows what Glavin Sonic is capable of and he's regularly had little luck since, including on Tuesday when slowly away and bumped early having been well backed. With better fortune he's capable of a big run.
Kereight Sam (Trap 5) - 20:54 Central Park
Kereight Sam (T5) can resume winning ways dropped in class. Successful in this grade at the start of the month, he's run well in A2s the last twice, not beaten far on Monday, and should have the measure of these rivals tonight.
Velvet Samson (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park
Velvet Samson (T3) is another class-dropper to back. He met trouble in a handicap on Tuesday and it was only four starts back that he recorded a wide-margin victory in this grade, leading from traps to the line in this jacket.
