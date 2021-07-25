To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Smooth success beckons for Velvet Samson

Greyhounds racing
Timeform focus on the action at Central Park

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

Glavin Sonic (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

Glavin Sonic (T5) looks the answer to the 19:18 sprint. An impressive D5 success last month shows what Glavin Sonic is capable of and he's regularly had little luck since, including on Tuesday when slowly away and bumped early having been well backed. With better fortune he's capable of a big run.

Kereight Sam (Trap 5) - 20:54 Central Park

Kereight Sam (T5) can resume winning ways dropped in class. Successful in this grade at the start of the month, he's run well in A2s the last twice, not beaten far on Monday, and should have the measure of these rivals tonight.

Velvet Samson (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park

Velvet Samson (T3) is another class-dropper to back. He met trouble in a handicap on Tuesday and it was only four starts back that he recorded a wide-margin victory in this grade, leading from traps to the line in this jacket.

Central Park 25th Jul (A4 480m)

Sunday 25 July, 9.28pm

Market rules

1. Hilight Bella
2. Balistic Biddy
3. Velvet Samson
4. Blue Nidge
5. Melodys Cracker
6. Alberta Al
