Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Smokey a sweet bet at Romford

Electrified (Trap 3) - 20:21 Sheffield

Electrified (T3) gave himself plenty to do after breaking slowly when third in this grade six days ago, but he was noted doing good late work to close on the pace-setters, beaten only two and three-quarter lengths. Only recently back from a spell on the sidelines, that should have blown the cobwebs away and, with the pick of his form standing up to close scrutiny in this field, he's fancied to regain the winning thread.

Droopys Cartier (Trap 3) - 20:36 Sheffield



Droopys Cartier (T3) is very much in the infancy of career as a November '19 whelp and shaped with definite promise on his second career start in June. He was hindered by trouble-in-running on his latest run but Steve Naylor's charge remains with plenty of potential and, having been eased a peg on the graded ladder, he can bide his time early and announce his presence from halfway.

Seaglass Smokey (Trap 5) - 21:12 Romford

The opening heats of the Doug Taylor Summer Cup get underway at Romford this evening and our final selection comes in heat 1 with Seaglass Smokey (T5) fancied to dispel a luckless effort in the Sussex Cup at Hove. Patrick Janssens' charge has a decent record over the 575-metre trip and registered another course-and-distance success on his penultimate start. Granted a clear run, he is fancied to prove too strong for this evening's opposition.