Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slick Lightfoot Joel will prove hard to catch

Sheff 14th Nov (A7 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 6.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Camp Jen
|2. Roedhelm Grace
|3. Coney Kebabba
|4. Brynoffa Holly
|5. Great Battle
|6. Harton Bea
Timeform provide three bets from Sheffield on Saturday...
"...promises to lead up the outside this evening and we’re hopeful he can outstay those to his inner..."
Timeform on Lightfoot Joel
Roedhelm Grace (Trap 2, 18.51) improved on her trial exploits to make a winning debut last month and has been hard to knock in defeat since, just failing to reel in one that stole march 9 days ago, going down by ½ length. There's undoubtedly potential for further progress for Danny Gomersall's charge as n April 19' whelp and she can trap fast and hold off the challengers.
Lightfoot Joel (Trap 6, 19.58) was quick to receive a down grade on the back of a sole defeat in A2 class, yet has been quick to return to form, twice a runner-up in this class of A3 in recent weeks. Capable of a slick break, Sean Davy's charge promises to lead up the outside this evening and we're hopeful he can outstay those to his inner from the ¾ point.
Southwood Lady (Trap 1, 21.45) encountered several rough rides over 4 bends prior to a string of consistent displays in defeat over the 660-metre trip, running out of steam late on in a hot S1 latest. The return to 4-bends, inside a moderate breaker Is an obvious plus for a bitch that sees out the 500-metre trip well and we're expecting a bold showing from John Sharp's charge.
Roedhelm Grace (Trap 2) - 18.51 Sheffield
Lightfoot Joel (Trap 6) - 19.58 Sheffield
Southwood Lady (Trap 1) - 21:45 Sheffield
