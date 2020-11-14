Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slick Lightfoot Joel will prove hard to catch

Roedhelm Grace (Trap 2, 18.51) improved on her trial exploits to make a winning debut last month and has been hard to knock in defeat since, just failing to reel in one that stole march 9 days ago, going down by ½ length. There's undoubtedly potential for further progress for Danny Gomersall's charge as n April 19' whelp and she can trap fast and hold off the challengers.

Lightfoot Joel (Trap 6, 19.58) was quick to receive a down grade on the back of a sole defeat in A2 class, yet has been quick to return to form, twice a runner-up in this class of A3 in recent weeks. Capable of a slick break, Sean Davy's charge promises to lead up the outside this evening and we're hopeful he can outstay those to his inner from the ¾ point.

Southwood Lady (Trap 1, 21.45) encountered several rough rides over 4 bends prior to a string of consistent displays in defeat over the 660-metre trip, running out of steam late on in a hot S1 latest. The return to 4-bends, inside a moderate breaker Is an obvious plus for a bitch that sees out the 500-metre trip well and we're expecting a bold showing from John Sharp's charge.

