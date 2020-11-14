To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Slick Lightfoot Joel will prove hard to catch

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform provide three bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

"...promises to lead up the outside this evening and we’re hopeful he can outstay those to his inner..."

Timeform on Lightfoot Joel

Roedhelm Grace (Trap 2, 18.51) improved on her trial exploits to make a winning debut last month and has been hard to knock in defeat since, just failing to reel in one that stole march 9 days ago, going down by ½ length. There's undoubtedly potential for further progress for Danny Gomersall's charge as n April 19' whelp and she can trap fast and hold off the challengers.

Lightfoot Joel (Trap 6, 19.58) was quick to receive a down grade on the back of a sole defeat in A2 class, yet has been quick to return to form, twice a runner-up in this class of A3 in recent weeks. Capable of a slick break, Sean Davy's charge promises to lead up the outside this evening and we're hopeful he can outstay those to his inner from the ¾ point.

Southwood Lady (Trap 1, 21.45) encountered several rough rides over 4 bends prior to a string of consistent displays in defeat over the 660-metre trip, running out of steam late on in a hot S1 latest. The return to 4-bends, inside a moderate breaker Is an obvious plus for a bitch that sees out the 500-metre trip well and we're expecting a bold showing from John Sharp's charge.

Recommended bets

Roedhelm Grace (Trap 2) - 18.51 Sheffield
Lightfoot Joel (Trap 6) - 19.58 Sheffield
Southwood Lady (Trap 1) - 21:45 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

