Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Six bends will suit Slippy Jessica at Sheffield

Woodcocks Akia (Trap 6)- 18:43 Hove

Woodcocks Akia (T6) is fancied to build on a recent sprint effort and come out on top. A classy operator in top grade at Crayford, Hove's 500-metre trip will hold no fears for the daughter of Ballymac Best and she can trap fast and make all from the striped jacket.

Lagile Ridge (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sheffield

Lagile Ridge (T4) has been a reliable grader at Sheffield and, whilst recent exploits have been mixed, Lisa Stephenson's charge may well be ready to capitalise now eased a peg on the graded ladder. His latest run is best overlooked but his two previous performances stand up to the closest scrutiny, and he can trap handy and boss matters from halfway.

Slippy Jessica (Trap 3) - 21:01 Sheffield

Slippy Jessica (T3) essentially lacks the early pace to make big strides over Sheffield's four-bend trip, often playing catch up and having too much to do. However, six-bend handicaps could well be her forte. She has not yet won in this discipline, but her latest second can be marked up as she was crowded at crucial points. The make-up of this race should enable her to get around the opening bends unscathed, and we're hopeful of a very bold showing.