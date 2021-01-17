Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Sinner looks set for an Easy time at Kinsley

BLACKWOOD ROSE (Trap 1) - 14.19 Kinsley

BLACKWOOD ROSE didn't set the world alight when campaigned in Ireland but she has hinted at promise on both starts upon arriving on these shores, keeping on well for third having met with trouble-in-running latest. She could do with sharpening up at the boxes but she holds claims on the clock and may well be up to utilising what could develop into a good make-up on the rails.

EASY SINNER (Trap 2) - 16.23 Kinsley

EASY SINNER is very much in the infancy of his career but proved he's a pup with plenty of ability when getting on top late on over Kinsley's 462-metre trip five days ago. A September 29' whelp, he can only improve further as he gains experience and, left in the same grade of A4, he's fancied to turn handy on the rails and announce his presence from the ¾ point.

BROSNA BLONDE (Trap 6) - 17.03 Kinsley

BROSNA BLONDE has long since established herself as one of the leading sprinters at Kinsley and, on the back of an encouraging second over C&D last week, she may well be ready to add to her impressive C.V. Mark Siddall's charge looks well-housed in stripes this afternoon and with potential for scrimmaging on the inner, she can take full advantage out wide.