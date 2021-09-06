Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Signet can Ace at Nottingham

Swift Chastity (Trap 3) - 15:26 Sheffield

SWIFT CHASTITY (Trap 3, 15.26), who regained the winning thread on the comeback trail 4 days ago, is fancied to follow up. Making all in a good time for the grade on that occasion, she certainly hasn't been over-faced up a peg on the graded ladder this afternoon and a similar slick exit can see the daughter of Candlelight King on the ascendancy from lid rise and make another bold bid.

Signet Ace (Trap 3) - 20:52 Nottingham

SIGNET ACE (Trap 3, 20.52) is firmly established as a high-class operator for Kevin Hutton, making it 3 wins from his last 4 starts when defeating re-opposing Tenpin (Trap 1) in the Select Stakes over C&D 7 days ago. The move in to the white jacket could hardly be seen as a negative for Hutton's charge and the son of Laughill Blake is again fancied to trap fast and ought to prove difficult to peg back in the Trainers Judgement Night Competition Standard.

Plaza Lep (Trap 3) - 21:26 Nottingham

PLAZA LEP (Trap 3, 21.26) has been a tremendous servant to the Lynn Cook kennel (14 wins from 33 starts), registering yet another pair of open race victories over the 480-metre trip in recent weeks. A very slick breaker, he has the bit firmly between his teeth at present and in a race lacking depth, he's expected to clear those closest to him early, string this field out and make every post a winning one.

